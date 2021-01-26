 Skip to main content
STU ELLIS: Good news all around
STU ELLIS: Good news all around

A 200 million gallon sale of U.S. ethanol to China is big news to that industry and to ADM which apparently can claim the U.S. side of the transaction with state-owned COFCO on the buyer’s side.

Big news because it has been a long time between any sales of ethanol to China. The last was a similar amount in 2016, before the trade conflict erupted, and while China was pursuing a policy to clean up the air in its metropolitan areas.

Since 2016, there have been only two significant sales of ethanol, in 2017 and 2018, of about 50 million gallons, with a token amount in 2020.

This is big news in a recent flurry of action in the farm commodity economy. As farmers have been watching corn and soybean prices on an uninterrupted 5-month meteoric rise, heart palpitations have not slowed for many of them. There is excitement for those who still have 2020 crops to sell. There is anger for those who emptied their bins weeks and months ago. And there are challenges for all farmers wondering how to best price their 2021 crops before the market collapses.

But will it collapse? Or will we suddenly be on a new level thrust upward by a Supercycle in the commodity market? Oh, what an exciting time to be in agriculture.

China’s loss of its swine herd to a pandemic of African Swine fever provided a lot of upward momentum. That’s because the Chinese population was hungry for pork, and the government had to quickly replace hundreds of millions of hogs almost overnight. They did. And the hogs are hungry also. So China bought nearly 1 billion bushels of soybeans from the U.S. and a record amount of corn to feed the hogs.

Those are reasons that corn prices pushed to the $5 mark and beans pushed over $13 per bushel. Those were the highest prices in over seven years.

But what is the future for those prices? The International Grains Council says Brazil will harvest a record crop of soybeans in 2021. U.S. farmers could also plant a record number of acres of soybeans in 2021. But even with such increases in production, there have been increases in the demand for soybeans and the International Grains Council expects a record low amount of carryover supplies of soybeans this year.

The U.S. will have only a two-week supply of soybeans when the marketing year ends in August. And the global supply will not be much larger than that to feed the world, particularly those hungry hogs in China.

As farmers, commodity traders, and other investors look at the grain markets, the news is basically positive. Demand is strong for the old crop. And demand will be strong for the new crop. Farmers are flush with cash to put the 2021 crop in the ground, thanks to high prices and three years of ad hoc government farm payments.

The only cloud on the horizon is the potential for a 2021 drought. Uh-oh!

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

 

 

