STU ELLIS: Good news all around

A 200 million gallon sale of U.S. ethanol to China is big news to that industry and to ADM which apparently can claim the U.S. side of the transaction with state-owned COFCO on the buyer’s side.

Big news because it has been a long time between any sales of ethanol to China. The last was a similar amount in 2016, before the trade conflict erupted, and while China was pursuing a policy to clean up the air in its metropolitan areas.

Since 2016, there have been only two significant sales of ethanol, in 2017 and 2018, of about 50 million gallons, with a token amount in 2020.

This is big news in a recent flurry of action in the farm commodity economy. As farmers have been watching corn and soybean prices on an uninterrupted 5-month meteoric rise, heart palpitations have not slowed for many of them. There is excitement for those who still have 2020 crops to sell. There is anger for those who emptied their bins weeks and months ago. And there are challenges for all farmers wondering how to best price their 2021 crops before the market collapses.

But will it collapse? Or will we suddenly be on a new level thrust upward by a Supercycle in the commodity market? Oh, what an exciting time to be in agriculture.