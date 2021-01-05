STU ELLIS: Grain market providing stories for the ages

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And corn is not being left in the dust. March, May and July corn futures are all nudging the $5 per bushel mark.

These Labor Day, Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's presents will allow farmers to have something to tell their grandkids about. But will they tell them about the challenges they presented. Oh, yes, every present has a challenge with it.

For most, if not all, farmers it will be deciding when to sell, not wanting to miss out on any of the sweet air above their dream price targets. Yes, many of them sold corn at $3.50 and soybeans at $10 when those benchmarks arrived as early gifts. But those prices were already well above the marketing plan they shared with their lender earlier in the year.

Many farmers are unloading bins now, as indicated by the number of semitrucks carrying grain moving on the highways. But their primary head scratcher is what marketing tool should be used to sell grain in a bull market.

There are a couple of alternatives. Hedge-to-arrive contracts, with small percentages of 2020 or 2021 grain every week or two will allow the futures price ladder to be climbed upward. An alternative for farmers who are sold out of 2020 crops, but want to take advantage of the bull market, can use options contracts.