STU ELLIS: Grain market providing stories for the ages

Yes, the USDA issued numerous payments to farmers in 2020, which will have a lot of impact.
Those include higher taxes, higher cash rents in 2021, and more equipment purchases from their favorite implement dealer. There may even be a new dress in the closet.
But the biggest present of the year went to farmers who had a pent-up demand for wanting to market their own crop, and not be compensated from a government program payment. They wanted a free and open opportunity to sell corn and soybeans and they got it. Unmitigated excitement! Yellow puddle on the floor-type excitement.
Beginning with the August Crop Report that began to question the sufficient size of the 2020 crop, the bull began to snort and paw the turf. And the bull market took off. It has not stopped to look back, other than to take a periodic drink (known as corrections) and has continued unrestrained.
For soybeans, the bull market butted the $12 gate several times before backing up and charging hard through it. Then the latest dollar fell in short order charging by the $13 mark. But reaching that momentous level, known as “beans in the teens,” pushed the futures contracts into lifetime highs. Once or twice in their career, farmers have the chance to sell soybeans with that moniker.
At the Tuesday noon deadline for this column, the five front month futures contracts for soybeans are all more than 40 cents higher, roaring toward the $14 mark. This is being fueled by Chinese demand and by dry weather in South America where production estimates are being reduced.
And corn is not being left in the dust. March, May and July corn futures are all nudging the $5 per bushel mark.
These Labor Day, Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's presents will allow farmers to have something to tell their grandkids about. But will they tell them about the challenges they presented. Oh, yes, every present has a challenge with it.
For most, if not all, farmers it will be deciding when to sell, not wanting to miss out on any of the sweet air above their dream price targets. Yes, many of them sold corn at $3.50 and soybeans at $10 when those benchmarks arrived as early gifts. But those prices were already well above the marketing plan they shared with their lender earlier in the year.
Many farmers are unloading bins now, as indicated by the number of semitrucks carrying grain moving on the highways. But their primary head scratcher is what marketing tool should be used to sell grain in a bull market.
There are a couple of alternatives. Hedge-to-arrive contracts, with small percentages of 2020 or 2021 grain every week or two will allow the futures price ladder to be climbed upward. An alternative for farmers who are sold out of 2020 crops, but want to take advantage of the bull market, can use options contracts.
Both should be evaluated with the counsel of a trusted commodity broker or elevator merchandiser. This is not a present to be left unopened under the Christmas tree.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.