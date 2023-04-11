Sen. Charles Grassley, the senior Republican Senator from Iowa, has been “Mr. Agriculture” in the U.S. Senate for many years. A farm owner, and former farm operator in his younger days, Grassley is one of the few senators who frequently have an open session with the media and certainly the only one who regularly addresses agricultural issues.

In recent years he has been on opposite sides of both political parties, whatever administration is in the White House, the USDA, and periodically his constituents. The six-term senator seems to have the Teflon coating attributed to President Reagan, and however he votes on the Senate floor seems to be justifiable in Iowa.

As U.S. corn and soybean exports are diminishing due to prices being higher than global competitors, Senator Grassley has been a thorn in the side of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai because of her avoidance of negotiating trade deals with other nations. And with the Mexican refusal to purchase genetically modified U.S. corn, Grassley has been on Ambassador Tai for being slow in resolving an issue that will have significant impact on corn exports, particularly those here in Illinois.

At a recent hearing of the Senate Agriculture Committee, at which Ambassador Tai was testifying, Senator Grassley drilled down on the Mexican issue publicly, until he referenced private conversation with her, saying, “She knows when I want her answer.”

As Congress settles into Farm Bill re-writing mode, Senator Grassley is front and center, maybe in more ways than one. And those will come to light very soon. Despite bipartisan criticism of the cost of the Farm Bill, both Democratic and Republican leaders of the Senate Agriculture Committee jointly have asked the Senate Budget Committee for more funding. In their letter to their counterparts on the Senate Budget Committee, Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, and ranking Republican member John Boozman of Arkansas said drawing on financial reserves “to strengthen farm and food safety nets” became clear in Farm Bill hearings.

There is significant irony in that letter from the Agriculture Committee to the Budget Committee. And it all centers around Senator Grassley. Grassley is the senior member of the Agriculture Committee, and in past hearings, has railed against the estimated $1.4 trillion, 10-year cost of the new Farm Bill. Grassley is also the ranking Republican member of the Senate Budget Committee, and as such, the letter was addressed to him, as well as Budget Committee Chairman Sen. Sheldon WhiteHouse, a Rhode Island Democrat.

As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Grassley’s name also appears on the committee’s stationery. The senior senator from Iowa seems to be in a no-win situation because of multiple conflicts. His agriculture committee’s GOP leader has asked for more money that Grassley will oppose on the budget committee. And his Iowa constituents will be closely watching. Iowa is just about 90% agriculture and 90% conservative Republicans. His agriculture constituents want more money for the Farm Bill, but those same Republican constituents will oppose that.

Grassley’s next visit with Iowa farm reporters might be short. “Senator Grassley, could we ask you about….?” “NO!”

