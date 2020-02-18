STU ELLIS: Gray, corrugated, silent widow makers

Jerry Rowe, recently retired as general manager of Heritage Grain at Dalton City, last week wrote an open letter to farmers, saying, “Marketing is NOT your most important decision this winter. As important as it seems there is a much greater issue this winter.

“Your safety and well being in unloading grain bins should be priority number one. There have been a rash of deaths in the grain industry this last year. Both on the farms and in a few commercial facilities. The 2019 crop has had issues. It has been stressed, harvested late, wet and created a great deal of broken kernels. All of these lead to situations that make storage and keeping the grain harder. Grain engulfment on the farms has been rising. The latest was near Morrisonville, IL.

“While we all should know better, please do not enter grain bins with machinery running and grain not flowing. When you have an issue, please contact your local elevator for help and resources to unload the bin without taking undue risks. There are many resources available to explore what one should not do. Just google 'grain bin safety' and you will have a number of resources.

“Please be careful, never do anything in a bin alone and with machinery running. We all want your spouse, your children, and every member of your family safe and able to sit down to dinner together every night.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture just proclaimed this week as National Grain Bin Safety Week. Don’t do something stupid like climbing into a grain bin by yourself. It will be a widow maker.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

