STU ELLIS: Gray, corrugated, silent widow makers

Heart attacks, Winchester rifles, and even a snowmobile hill climb in Utah have commonly been called “widow makers.”
Across the Corn Belt that moniker should be applied to the steel grain bin. It is becoming one of the deadliest facets of farm life. And this year will set a record for the number of lives that are lost in grain bins.
It is only February and farmers are already dying at a record rate in grain bins. In the past six weeks, deaths have occurred in grain bins in Bookings, South Dakota; Morrisonville, Illinois; Evansville, Indiana; St. Cloud, Minnesota; and Kankakee, Illinois. That is more than vehicle collisions with farm equipment. And all of them could have been prevented.
The fatal trap was set last fall, when a difficult harvest caused grain, and primarily corn, to be put in a bin at higher than recommended moisture. If the grain was not properly dried and managed in the bin, it was guaranteed to congeal with mold, and will not flow out when the time comes to deliver it to the elevator.
Someone climbs in the bin to break apart the solid mass and his life is lost, whether conveyors were operating or not.
You have free articles remaining.
Gary Woodruff, a grain management specialist with GSI, has been preaching grain bin safety for years. He should know. He’s lost three close friends in grain bins.
Jerry Rowe, recently retired as general manager of Heritage Grain at Dalton City, last week wrote an open letter to farmers, saying, “Marketing is NOT your most important decision this winter. As important as it seems there is a much greater issue this winter.
“Your safety and well being in unloading grain bins should be priority number one. There have been a rash of deaths in the grain industry this last year. Both on the farms and in a few commercial facilities. The 2019 crop has had issues. It has been stressed, harvested late, wet and created a great deal of broken kernels. All of these lead to situations that make storage and keeping the grain harder. Grain engulfment on the farms has been rising. The latest was near Morrisonville, IL.
“While we all should know better, please do not enter grain bins with machinery running and grain not flowing. When you have an issue, please contact your local elevator for help and resources to unload the bin without taking undue risks. There are many resources available to explore what one should not do. Just google 'grain bin safety' and you will have a number of resources.
“Please be careful, never do anything in a bin alone and with machinery running. We all want your spouse, your children, and every member of your family safe and able to sit down to dinner together every night.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture just proclaimed this week as National Grain Bin Safety Week. Don’t do something stupid like climbing into a grain bin by yourself. It will be a widow maker.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.