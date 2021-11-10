STU ELLIS: Grinding to a halt

It is amazing how a virus microbe that attacks lung tissue could nearly bring the global economy to its knees.

But the coronavirus has practically done that as supply chains for everything have slowed, ground to a halt, or have totally broken. And with farmers using inputs to produce outputs, they are impacted coming and going.

A lot of that was evident last week as the House Agriculture Committee members listened to many segments of the farm economy lay out how they were impacted and call upon the federal government to step in with policies or funding to fix the problems. The most egregious problems for farmers are the inabilities to get fertilizers and crop protectants from abroad, and also unable to export any production because of trans-Pacific shipping.

And the latter is not going to be resolved soon, says Gregg Doud, former chief agriculture trade negotiator in the Trump administration. “So much of the U.S. ag exports are in containers, so the lack of containers heading back across the ocean is significant,” Doud says. “Eighty percent of what leaves the Port of Tacoma, Washington, goes out on backhaul or as agricultural products to Asia. Right now, the shipping industry would much rather speed up the process and get those empty containers back to Asia without reloading first.”

COVID shut down fertilizer and chemical plants in other parts of the world, and with the shipping issues at the forefront, supplies of those crop inputs have either doubled in price or are totally unavailable. And that does not even address the issue of delivery to the farm, if the supplies had reached the United States.

Rod Wells with GROWMARK, testifying on behalf of the Agricultural Retailers Association, said, “Trucking is vital to agriculture, and we depend on just-in-time delivery (for) farm supplies and services to our customers. Our country is experiencing a growing driver shortage and higher shipping costs.” And that is compounded by worker shortages and bottlenecks at West Coast ports, rail terminals, warehouses and distribution centers. Wells called for federal help with infrastructure improvements and relaxed trucker regulations.

The trucking issue hit a nerve with House Agriculture Committee Chairman, Rep. David Scott, D-Georgia, who called the current supply chain problems a crisis that would cripple the distribution of food and commodities. “I am very, very worried. I’m worried that we could possibly have a delay, a major delay, in our food supply chain, if we do not address this piercing issue of a need for commercial truck drivers.”

And the nation needs a lot of truck drivers in his view. Scott said he’s working with federal agencies to clear supply chain backups now squeezing producer and consumer pocketbooks.

Kansas farmer Marieta Hauser told the committee, “It's pretty tough right now with the cost of chemicals that we need to put on the crops, the cost of the seed, everything going up and it's short, we don't know for sure if we can get it. So, it's pretty hard to plan for the future when you don't know what you're able to have available to you.”

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

