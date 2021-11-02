STU ELLIS: Help is needed. Yesterday!

And out of the blue came the Ag CEO Council.

Have you heard of that before? Me neither, nor had anyone else outside of their corner offices. But the Biden administration just received the blunt force of 17 heads of farm and commodity organizations who want the nation’s supply chains fixed. Now.

Those men and women lead groups which have tens of thousands of members that have hundreds of billions of dollars at stake in agricultural exports and domestic commerce. Their needed inputs are not being delivered. Their outputs are not being shipped. And the chief executives sent a letter to the Biden administration strongly suggesting that changes must be made as soon as possible.

The letter concluded by saying: “The issues addressed in our comments reflect the diverse challenges currently and eminently facing the U.S. agricultural sector. After many years of low farm prices, recent price increases were poised to help elevate market net returns. Given these supply chain issues, that optimism has faded into a desire to simply not do worse than those lean years.”

So, what got into their craw to send a 17-page letter full of concerns and warnings? Many of them made the news, but are still making news, since little is being done to remedy the problems.

Recommended for you…

1. “Labor shortages exist on the farm, in processing facilities, and among critical service providers. A National Council of Farmer Cooperative survey found that 77 percent of responding coops had issues retaining a skilled workforce during the pandemic.”

2. “Hurricane Ida closed the Lower Mississippi River and grain unloading facilities in New Orleans. Grain shipping volumes and prices have yet to recover.”

3. “Import volumes have overloaded marine terminals, particularly on the West Coast. This has caused shipping delays, canceled bookings and surcharges. Containers are leaving the U.S. empty rather than being filled and returned with agricultural products, as is normal practice.”

4. “Over the past 20 months, the transportation sector has experienced congestion, equipment shortages and constrained capacity. General freight trucking prices increased by 21 percent since May 2020.”

5. “A confluence of factors negatively impacting global fertilizer market supply chains include (global demand, weather, COVID-driven issues, trade actions, transportation costs, natural gas prices).”

6. “Regulatory action by EPA is limiting the availability of pesticides necessary for agricultural production.”

7. Energy consumption “abruptly changed, suddenly reversing, and gasoline prices have shot up more than 40 percent in the past year.”

8. “Steel prices rose dramatically during the pandemic due to both demand and tariffs levied on multiple steel products in August 2021.”

9. “75 percent of the Western U.S. and the Dakotas are in severe drought. Ranchers have had to liquidate portions of their herds, and irrigation costs have increased.”

Extensive details were provided for all their concerns. The farm organization leaders obviously want and need government assistance in addressing the issues. But added, “We at the Ag CEO Council and our respective organizations stand ready to partner on these issues and look forward to assisting in helping address these time-sensitive challenges.”

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0