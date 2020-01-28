STU ELLIS: Here's what the Fed knows about your farm

The Federal Open Markets Committee of the Federal Reserve Bank was meeting Tuesday and Wednesday of this week to review the nation’s economy and make determinations of whether interest rates were where they should be or needed adjustment.
The governors of the Federal Reserve System, many of them presidents of district banks, have a good handle on the economy in their territory, but depend on Fed economists who summarize the national economy in the Beige Book. Named for its cover color, the document compiles thoughts of commercial bankers on their view of the local economy as it pertains to manufacturing, employment, consumer and business spending, real estate, banking, and agriculture.
Four of the Federal Reserve District Banks cover the Corn Belt: Chicago, St. Louis, Minneapolis, and Kansas City. And ag economists in each of those banks participate in authoring their portion of the Beige Book based on a survey of what commercial bankers tell them about the farm economy in their sector of the Corn Belt.
In the current Beige Book, David Oppedahl at the Chicago Fed writes, “The prospects of a trade deal with China created some optimism in the farm sector. One contact called the potential deal a 'key market driver.' The final results for the 2019 harvest varied from average to well below normal across the District, yet they were better than had been expected in light of poor weather during both planting and harvesting. Corn and soybean prices moved higher, with both prices above year-ago levels.
“That said, lower-than-usual corn quality and higher-than-usual drying costs cut into crop farmers’ profits. Overall, with extra government payments boosting farm income, the District’s agricultural sector was in about the same financial shape as it was a year ago. Increases in milk and cattle prices provided a boost to dairy and livestock producers.”
Oppedahl and the Chicago Fed cover the northern two-thirds of Illinois, and the balance is handed off to the Federal Reserve Bank at St. Louis. Economists there wrote, “District agriculture conditions remain unchanged from the previous reporting period. Contacts reported that continued low crop prices and trade disputes have harmed the industry. Several reports indicated the federal assistance to farmers via the market facilitation program has helped farmers remain in business.”
To the west, Nathan Kauffman at the Kansas City Fed repeated the storyline. Kauffman wrote, “The Tenth District farm economy generally remained subdued despite a modest increase in agricultural commodity prices. The prices of most major crops increased moderately since the previous reporting period and crop production in the Tenth District was expected to be similar to a year ago, resulting in expectations of slightly higher revenues compared with the previous year.
“In the livestock sector, cattle prices also increased modestly in December and hog prices remained relatively stable, which could provide additional support. The slight increase in agricultural prices and revenues, however, was not expected to significantly improve the financial condition of producers in the District.”
That is what the Federal Reserve is being told about the Corn Belt economy. Is it correct?