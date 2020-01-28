STU ELLIS: Here's what the Fed knows about your farm

The Federal Open Markets Committee of the Federal Reserve Bank was meeting Tuesday and Wednesday of this week to review the nation’s economy and make determinations of whether interest rates were where they should be or needed adjustment.

The governors of the Federal Reserve System, many of them presidents of district banks, have a good handle on the economy in their territory, but depend on Fed economists who summarize the national economy in the Beige Book. Named for its cover color, the document compiles thoughts of commercial bankers on their view of the local economy as it pertains to manufacturing, employment, consumer and business spending, real estate, banking, and agriculture.

Four of the Federal Reserve District Banks cover the Corn Belt: Chicago, St. Louis, Minneapolis, and Kansas City. And ag economists in each of those banks participate in authoring their portion of the Beige Book based on a survey of what commercial bankers tell them about the farm economy in their sector of the Corn Belt.