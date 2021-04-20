STU ELLIS: High prices cure high prices

May corn futures are teasing the $6 per bushel mark. New crop December futures are pushing toward $5. Old crop soybeans have spent 2021 in the $13 range, and the market has been offering farmers more than $12 per bushel for the past couple months to plant more acres of beans this year.

Grain prices are at the highest level since 2013 when the drought-diminished crop in 2012 left shorter supplies than the domestic and international markets needed. And the highest prices in eight years have brought with them many implications.

When you get married you inherit your in-laws, some good, some bad, and that is the same with high grain prices.

For the most part, farmers have generally sold out of their old crop corn and soybeans. Yes, there are many who still have “gambling bushels” in the bin and the elevator, but a small percentage of their production. They want to see if they can sell when the market peaks to be able to brag to their neighbors and a good story to tell the grandkids.

But the wealth that has transferred from grain sales to family farm bank accounts has been phenomenal. Mind you, not every farmer has enjoyed the same amount of good fortune, since many sold most of their crop as the market climbed, uncertain whether it was nearing its peak. That means a lot of sales of $3.50 corn and $8.50 beans.