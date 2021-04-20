 Skip to main content
STU ELLIS: High prices cure high prices
May corn futures are teasing the $6 per bushel mark. New crop December futures are pushing toward $5. Old crop soybeans have spent 2021 in the $13 range, and the market has been offering farmers more than $12 per bushel for the past couple months to plant more acres of beans this year.

Grain prices are at the highest level since 2013 when the drought-diminished crop in 2012 left shorter supplies than the domestic and international markets needed. And the highest prices in eight years have brought with them many implications.

When you get married you inherit your in-laws, some good, some bad, and that is the same with high grain prices.

For the most part, farmers have generally sold out of their old crop corn and soybeans. Yes, there are many who still have “gambling bushels” in the bin and the elevator, but a small percentage of their production. They want to see if they can sell when the market peaks to be able to brag to their neighbors and a good story to tell the grandkids.

But the wealth that has transferred from grain sales to family farm bank accounts has been phenomenal. Mind you, not every farmer has enjoyed the same amount of good fortune, since many sold most of their crop as the market climbed, uncertain whether it was nearing its peak. That means a lot of sales of $3.50 corn and $8.50 beans.

But there have been a lot of farmers booking current high prices for the unplanted crop, which will return good fortune in 2022.

What are the implications of all of this? With high prices easily accessed, attendance has fallen precipitously at the Central Illinois Marketing Club, where farmers used to gather monthly to exchange ideas on the best ideas for risk management. Since “high prices cures high prices,” many will eventually return to the meetings.

A good result of the increased revenue is that bankers have reported farmers have been substantially paying down debts from operating loans, increasing their working capital, and improving their debt to asset ratio.

A visit with owners of a large auction house for farm equipment indicated that bids are going at all time highs for used farm equipment. Monthly data from farm equipment makers indicates higher levels of sales in each report.

And a report Monday from auctioneers in Iowa indicated a couple of livestock operators took their bids on a farm to nearly $19,000 per acre. Iowa farmers frequently set the highest prices for Corn Belt land because they need locations for manure disposal, which may or may not have been the case this week.

On the downside of the high prices has been the recent rash of reports that China, which has had an enormous appetite for corn and soybeans, is now look for alternatives. China is reportedly replacing its corn purchases with wheat and sorghum, and is paring back its soybean imports because of price.

And that is why “high prices cure high prices.”

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

 

 

