STU ELLIS: High prices cure high prices

May corn futures are teasing the $6 per bushel mark. New crop December futures are pushing toward $5. Old crop soybeans have spent 2021 in the $13 range, and the market has been offering farmers more than $12 per bushel for the past couple months to plant more acres of beans this year.
Grain prices are at the highest level since 2013 when the drought-diminished crop in 2012 left shorter supplies than the domestic and international markets needed. And the highest prices in eight years have brought with them many implications.
When you get married you inherit your in-laws, some good, some bad, and that is the same with high grain prices.
For the most part, farmers have generally sold out of their old crop corn and soybeans. Yes, there are many who still have “gambling bushels” in the bin and the elevator, but a small percentage of their production. They want to see if they can sell when the market peaks to be able to brag to their neighbors and a good story to tell the grandkids.
But the wealth that has transferred from grain sales to family farm bank accounts has been phenomenal. Mind you, not every farmer has enjoyed the same amount of good fortune, since many sold most of their crop as the market climbed, uncertain whether it was nearing its peak. That means a lot of sales of $3.50 corn and $8.50 beans.
But there have been a lot of farmers booking current high prices for the unplanted crop, which will return good fortune in 2022.
What are the implications of all of this? With high prices easily accessed, attendance has fallen precipitously at the Central Illinois Marketing Club, where farmers used to gather monthly to exchange ideas on the best ideas for risk management. Since “high prices cures high prices,” many will eventually return to the meetings.
A good result of the increased revenue is that bankers have reported farmers have been substantially paying down debts from operating loans, increasing their working capital, and improving their debt to asset ratio.
A visit with owners of a large auction house for farm equipment indicated that bids are going at all time highs for used farm equipment. Monthly data from farm equipment makers indicates higher levels of sales in each report.
And a report Monday from auctioneers in Iowa indicated a couple of livestock operators took their bids on a farm to nearly $19,000 per acre. Iowa farmers frequently set the highest prices for Corn Belt land because they need locations for manure disposal, which may or may not have been the case this week.
On the downside of the high prices has been the recent rash of reports that China, which has had an enormous appetite for corn and soybeans, is now look for alternatives. China is reportedly replacing its corn purchases with wheat and sorghum, and is paring back its soybean imports because of price.
And that is why “high prices cure high prices.”
Recent agriculture columns from Stu Ellis
COLLECTION: Recent agriculture columns from Stu Ellis
Check out recent agriculture news from longtime Herald & Review columnist Stu Ellis.
The USDA on Tuesday pulled the lanyard that fired a shot heard ‘round the (grain) world.
Once or twice in their career, farmers have the chance to sell 'beans in the teens.'
"There were some very significant issues important to agriculture that will be tagged with #2020," writes columnist Stu Ellis.
Joe Biden's pick to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has tense past with agribusiness.
Last Thursday the USDA released its December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), and most relegated it into the “disappoin…
The Biden Administration has yet to nominate anyone for secretary of agriculture, although several names are floating to the top.
Farmers will likely take more notice of who becomes the next EPA administrator than the next secretary of agriculture.
Do farmers have anything for which to be thankful?
“With the government program payments, 2020 net cash farm income is the 8th highest in the last 50 years. Without the payments, it would have …
A major marine shipping company at New Orleans indicated its tows and barges were getting hung up on shoals for a 400 mile stretch of the waterway south of Memphis.
The news that is resulting in higher commodity prices is the type that farmers have been wanting, instead of news about government trade or pandemic financial aid being distributed.
After disparaging biofuels for years and politically fighting them in the halls of Congress, several petroleum companies have announced they are converting oil refineries to biofuel refineries.
The rain that began late Tuesday afternoon has two significant impacts.
Something is in the wind, and it is hard to identify exactly what is happening. But the outcome seems to be beneficial, and it is getting more…
“Not so fast, USDA, I’m not sure you are correct about that.”
China is hungry, or at least its populace is, and political leaders there must ensure their people are fed.
Putting an estimated 500 exhibitors on the Farm Progress Show website, Matt Jungmann and colleagues are serving up a virtual version of the event from Sept. 15-17, with a significant change.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.