STU ELLIS: Hottest ticket in town

Some people want tickets to the Final Four. Others want tickets to the Super Bowl or the World Series.

But this week, the hottest ticket in town would be to the USDA “lock-up” Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

In the USDA’s South Building at 14th and Independence in Washington, D.C., staff members from the National Agricultural Statistics Service and the Office of the Chief Economist of USDA will be incommunicado with the rest of the world as they pore over data and prepare two reports that could be the most significant of the year.

The NASS staff will be evaluating the slow pace of planting this year, which has been hamstrung by wet weather in the eastern Corn Belt and dry soils in the western Corn Belt. Monday, Illinois Agriculture Statistician Mark Schleusener reported only 15% of the Illinois corn crop had been planted, compared with the 5-year average of 58%. And only 11% of the soybean crop was in the ground, versus the expected 30%.

Nationally, only 22% of the corn had been planted, compared with the 50% 5-year average, and 12% of soybeans had been planted, versus the 5-year average of 24%.

So, the NASS statisticians need to reconcile the late planting with yield expectations and the market will be looking for them to revise the projections downward. There may also be some shifts in USDA’s expectations of acreage, if farmers opt for more soybeans and less corn, due to the diminished growing season that remains.

Meanwhile their colleagues in the Office of the Chief economist will be taking those yield numbers and reworking expectations for supply and demand, vis-à-vis potential less supply, higher prices, and uncertain global supplies and demand.

The USDA’s agricultural experts have been collecting data from grain importers and exporters around the world in an effort to determine what will be available, and where shortfalls will have to be covered with imports.

When the Ukrainian farmers, who are the world’s fourth largest exporters of grain, are planting less acreage, thanks to Russian landmines in their fields, and being fired at by Russian soldiers, global grain supplies are questioned. USDA economists will also have to estimate how much of the Ukrainian wheat, corn, barley, and sunflower seed crops can make it out of the country for export.

Normally Ukrainian crops would be exported from the ports at Odessa and Mariupol, but those are no longer options to ship grain out of Ukraine. And the mines that Russians have dropped into the waters around those harbors are reportedly floating throughout the Black Sea, so that major grain export thoroughfare may be shut down for a long time to come.

The USDA staff also must reconcile the normally big South American crops, trimmed by the La Nina drought, along with China’s COVID issues that will roll back the growing demand in that nation.

Yes, the USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates on Thursday morning should contain some fascinating information that has the potential to drive the grain markets for weeks to come.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.

