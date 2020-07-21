STU ELLIS: How much, and for what?

Congress has a big challenge this week and next.
Before taking off for its annual vacation in August and returning after Labor Day, the House, Senate, and White House must agree on a final COVID-19 aid package and have it signed into law.
Everyone associated with the task, either in government or on the sidelines say this is the last chance because Congress will not be thinking about anything other than the election after Labor Day.
Agricultural lobbyists are hard at work with virtual meetings, phone calls, texts, emails, and any other communication channels that can reach elected officials. They have “skin in the game,” and know the legislative package is an important carrier of final needs to assist farmers financially hurt by the pandemic.
The American Farm Bureau Federation is asking for a hefty $68 billion in the bill that could start to take shape this week. AFBF Executive Director Dale Moore says agriculture has a strong case, “We’ve got a number of men and women across the country, families, that simply do not have access to the food that they need, or certainly, in the quantities that they need, or they can’t afford it, because they’re out of work.”
Such funds would be used to fund the USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation. The CCC is authorized to buy, sell, lend, make payments, and engage in other activities for the purpose of increasing production, stabilizing prices, assuring adequate supplies, and facilitating the efficient marketing of agricultural commodities. Its funds have been depleted with payments to farmers earlier this year.
Moore says the politics of food is feeding the nation. And that means sustaining farmers, “Whose markets have disappeared, so that they don’t have to destroy the crops that they’re raising, or the livestock that they’re raising.”
Moore says billions in commodities were already lost from shuttered processing plants and broken supply chains, “We’ve got to closely examine the supply chain and figure out, how do we make sure, given all the ability that we have to produce food, that something like COVID-19, or a pandemic situation like we’re in, does not cause this kind of disruption in the future.”
He says the American Farm Bureau Federation doesn’t have the answer yet, but one is needed. Without it, no amount of money spent for agriculture in a likely final COVID-19 bill will solve the pandemic food supply problem permanently. The $68 billion for the Commodity Credit Corporation, which previously had a $30 billion funding base, would restore the funds and increase that treasury for future disasters and unforeseen circumstances.
Se. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, is not supportive of $68 billion, but says livestock producers who had to destroy millions of hogs and cattle that could not be marketed when packing plants closed, need to be reimbursed. “We’re going to bring that issue up, when we bring up the next CARE package,” says Grassley.
Grassley will have a significant role in the outcome of the bill, and he’s been getting many of those calls, texts and emails.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.
