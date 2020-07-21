STU ELLIS: How much, and for what?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Congress has a big challenge this week and next.

Before taking off for its annual vacation in August and returning after Labor Day, the House, Senate, and White House must agree on a final COVID-19 aid package and have it signed into law.

Everyone associated with the task, either in government or on the sidelines say this is the last chance because Congress will not be thinking about anything other than the election after Labor Day.

Agricultural lobbyists are hard at work with virtual meetings, phone calls, texts, emails, and any other communication channels that can reach elected officials. They have “skin in the game,” and know the legislative package is an important carrier of final needs to assist farmers financially hurt by the pandemic.

The American Farm Bureau Federation is asking for a hefty $68 billion in the bill that could start to take shape this week. AFBF Executive Director Dale Moore says agriculture has a strong case, “We’ve got a number of men and women across the country, families, that simply do not have access to the food that they need, or certainly, in the quantities that they need, or they can’t afford it, because they’re out of work.”