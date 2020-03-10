STU ELLIS: How much corn and beans will be planted this year

A handful of farmers reading this have received a survey questionnaire from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), wanting to know what amount of acreage they will be planting to corn and soybeans this year.

The data, aggregated with tens of thousands of other farmers across the country, will be publicly reported in the March 31 Prospective Plantings Report.

That report is a big deal for Lance Honig, chief of the Crops Branch at NASS, who says it is a big deal for many other people and businesses.

Honig says, “The people or agencies that use the information collected are those who make decisions about agriculture, “It could be individual farmers. A farmer gets an opportunity through the results of these surveys to see what other producers are doing. That can have an impact on the decisions they need to make.

“Agribusinesses need valuable information about where products are produced, that they know where to locate, where to have supplies available. Transportation companies need to know where to stage their trucks and rail cars and things of that nature. But, in addition to that, it’s the folks who are advising others in the business, whether it’s those folks advising farmers, or anyone else involved.”