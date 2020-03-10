STU ELLIS: How much corn and beans will be planted this year

A handful of farmers reading this have received a survey questionnaire from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), wanting to know what amount of acreage they will be planting to corn and soybeans this year.
The data, aggregated with tens of thousands of other farmers across the country, will be publicly reported in the March 31 Prospective Plantings Report.
That report is a big deal for Lance Honig, chief of the Crops Branch at NASS, who says it is a big deal for many other people and businesses.
Honig says, “The people or agencies that use the information collected are those who make decisions about agriculture, “It could be individual farmers. A farmer gets an opportunity through the results of these surveys to see what other producers are doing. That can have an impact on the decisions they need to make.
You have free articles remaining.
“Agribusinesses need valuable information about where products are produced, that they know where to locate, where to have supplies available. Transportation companies need to know where to stage their trucks and rail cars and things of that nature. But, in addition to that, it’s the folks who are advising others in the business, whether it’s those folks advising farmers, or anyone else involved.”
The grain market is particularly interested in the results, and in some years, substantial market moves after the report is released will influence eventual planting decisions. The baseline for any change will be the fall market prices before the report is released. The current fall market prices for corn and soybeans, combined as the soybean-to-corn price ratio, was 2.36, down slightly from last year's 2.39, and the lowest since 2016’s 2.29.
A ratio of 2.36 is neutral, indicating the market is not trying to buy acres of either corn or beans, away from the other. In 2016, the last time the price ratio was as low, planted area of corn increased by 6 million acres or 7%, and soybean acreage increased by 1% or 790 thousand acres. Currently, there is no great demand for either more corn or more soybeans, and that is not expected to change significantly.
Farmers who fill out the NASS survey are doing that right now, looking at the fall market prices right now, and determining there is not a great need for any more corn or any more soybean acres than are expected. USDA has projected a 94 million acre corn crop and an 85 million acre soybean crop and the grain traders are happy with that, based on trend yield and current global demand for corn and soybeans.
Keep in mind the data farmers are submitting now will be revealed at the end of the month, but it will only be tentative, since it is the “Prospective Planting Report.” What eventually does get planted will be tallied at the end of June by USDA’s Farm Service Agency in the Planted Acreage Report.
If farmers surprise the market, prices will drop for one and rise for the other, but don’t put any money on that this year.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.