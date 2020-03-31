STU ELLIS: How quickly things can change

It started out to be a great week for the ethanol industry, then Pandora’s box opened and all of Hades was unleashed. Actually, some of the latter had been brewing for a while under the radar.
For the ethanol industry, the good news was the decision of the Trump administration to not appeal a federal court decision that went against recent practices of the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA had been exempting an unlimited number of petroleum refineries from the congressional mandate to blend ethanol into the nation’s motor fuel supply.
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of various ethanol and agricultural trade associations and the Department of Justice and EPA decided it would be politically smart to accept the ruling in favor of ethanol.
The impact of the EPA policy had slowly diminished the demand for ethanol, but that trend went into warp speed as families stayed home to avoid the coronavirus, and as commuters shifted from office parks to home offices. University of Illinois ag economists quantified the reduced mileage to nearly 750 million gallons of ethanol during March through May.
The Renewable Fuels Association similarly calculated the lost demand at 20% of yearly ethanol production, or some 3 billion gallons that would not be needed this year. The RFA said three dozen ethanol plants would be idled and 40 others would operate at reduced rates.
The impact in rural America was announced by ethanol refiner Valero to declare force majeure and withdraw from contracts to buy corn from farmers and to deliver ethanol and distillers grains to buyers awaiting delivery.
Along a parallel track, another engine was at top speed, and that was the OPEC fuss between Russia and Saudi Arabia over oil production and pricing. The result has been a drop in oil prices of more than 60%, depressing ethanol prices by nearly 40%. Ethanol futures prices dropped from $1.41 per gallon to 90 cents per gallon. American Farm Bureau economist John Newton said for an ethanol plant to be profitable, it could not pay more than $2.70 for a bushel of corn.
Farmers who have saluted the ethanol flag for four decades have suddenly realized the fuel that gave them record profitability leading up to the 2012 drought, has now created an economic hardship. May corn futures that had fallen 35 cents earlier this month had been a serious financial pain. But when local ethanol plants quit bidding for corn, local cash prices evaporated another 25 cents or more per bushel from the Dakotas to Ohio.
Ironically, the USDA onTuesday announced farmers planned to plant 97 million acres of corn this year, based on a survey that was taken before OPEC and before COVID-19 restrictions. In late February and early March, when farmers reported their intentions, the ethanol economy was better and corn demand was high.
Oh, how the market can change overnight. Calls are being made to seed salesmen to see if seed corn bags and boxes can be traded for seed bean bags and boxes.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
