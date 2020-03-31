STU ELLIS: How quickly things can change

It started out to be a great week for the ethanol industry, then Pandora’s box opened and all of Hades was unleashed. Actually, some of the latter had been brewing for a while under the radar.

For the ethanol industry, the good news was the decision of the Trump administration to not appeal a federal court decision that went against recent practices of the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA had been exempting an unlimited number of petroleum refineries from the congressional mandate to blend ethanol into the nation’s motor fuel supply.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of various ethanol and agricultural trade associations and the Department of Justice and EPA decided it would be politically smart to accept the ruling in favor of ethanol.

The impact of the EPA policy had slowly diminished the demand for ethanol, but that trend went into warp speed as families stayed home to avoid the coronavirus, and as commuters shifted from office parks to home offices. University of Illinois ag economists quantified the reduced mileage to nearly 750 million gallons of ethanol during March through May.

