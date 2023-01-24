STU ELLIS: Hunger equals jobs

Farmers do an efficient job of producing food, whether it be corn, beans, cattle, hogs and hundreds of other commodities. And consumers demand more and better food products for healthy family meals.

But there is an extra step between the producer and the consumer — and that is the food processing industry. And if you were not aware, Illinois has the largest number of food processing companies outside of Los Angeles. And that is a problem.

The agri-food industry is having a difficult time getting employees to convert soybeans into cooking oil, and high protein foods. And the corn processing industry is challenged with getting workers at corn wet-milling plants to not only make starches and ethanol, but also dextrose, sorbitol, and hundreds of other ingredients that make food how consumers like it.

A top-tier meeting was held Monday in Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s Decatur headquarters that included job recruiters, high school educators, agribusiness executives, and folks from governmental offices. Their roundtable discussion was focused on how to ignite young people’s interest in working in jobs that focus on foods from the farm to the dinner table.

Apparently young people, those approaching high school graduation, don’t see anything exciting about agriculture. And most of the people around the table Monday understand that. Agriculture is very remote, unsexy, and probably muddy, stinky, and sweaty. To today’s “TikToker,” that does not hold any attraction, whatsoever.

But that is because they are not looking beyond the farmgate. The agri-food world offers employment, good paying jobs, exciting opportunities, and many other benefits that are invisible to both high school and college graduates. They look at food, and can’t see the forest for the proverbial trees.

The brains at Monday’s roundtable refined a plan that was in the works from prior diverse brainstorming. The Illinois Agri-Food Alliance, funded by recognizable corporate support, will create a network of corporate to mesh with another network of educators and put representatives of the agri-food industry into classrooms around the state to share their day to day experiences.

The initiative is called “Pathful Connect,” and the platform will make it easy for teachers to connect with professionals to leverage their industry expertise and, importantly, link their company to the classroom which can potentially supply interested youngsters for future employment.

For Lori Racine, it could make her job easier. She is a recruiter at ADM, and laid out her challenges of even getting someone interested in applying for a job, of the 8,300 that she and her human resources team had to fill in 2022.

If you are close to the agricultural and agrifood world, it is hard to fathom why someone would not be interested in being part of it. One does not have to farm. They can be a food scientist, or a marketing manager, or an attorney, or a grain trader, or an engineer, or any one of hundreds of other job titles that populate an industry that will be around as long as there are people who want to eat.

