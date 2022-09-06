STU ELLIS: 'I’ll get back to you on that'

“I’ll get back to you on that.”

And that was all that Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack would say to the farm media at the Farm Progress Show about a topic that may have held more sensitivity than imagined.

Vilsack was at the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, last Tuesday morning to make a speech about the positive things he saw in agriculture. He wanted to talk about the recently passed Inflation Adjustment Act and its funding for climate-related agricultural initiatives. He talked about USDA funding petroleum marketers to install blender pumps for higher levels of ethanol sales.

He did not mention the issue about export reporting that many wanted to know about.

Vilsack used his speech to the Farm Progress Show attendees to tell about a meat packing initiative at South Dakota State University that featured both beef and bison, as well as positive biofuel promotional ventures by the Iowa Soybean Association.

But nothing about grain export numbers.

After his speech at one venue on the Farm Progress Show grounds, he crossed the street to a podium and microphone where farm media had already assembled, and said he was ready for questions. To no one’s surprise farm broadcaster Jeff Nally of Owensboro, Kentucky, said, "Mr. Secretary, what happened when the USDA withdrew last week’s grain export numbers and said they were incorrect?"

“I’ll get back to you on that. Who’s next?”

The members of the farm media, always polite and respectful of the secretary and other USDA officials, looked at each other and began asking about other issues.

But by the end of the Farm Progress Show on Thursday, the USDA had issued an official statement, which did not say much, at least what dozens of farm reporters and broadcasters, nor the hundreds of thousands of grain traders around the world, wanted to know.

Export numbers that are regularly issued by USDA on Thursdays have been missing, according to USDA’s Administrator of the Foreign Agriculture Service, because of incorrect numbers submitted into the reporting system used by grain export companies. But the system was new, and suddenly broken in its first week in operation. Unfortunately, the legacy system was no longer in service, and USDA is back to square one.

This occurred, unfortunately, at the end of the marketing year, Aug. 31, when the grain trade wanted to know a final tally of corn and soybean exports, to know whether to push prices up or down.

It also happened at the same time rumors were flying that China, suffering from a major drought that diminished livestock feed, was thought to come to the U.S. market for corn and soybean purchases. But without official confirmation of such rumors, the grain market has been rather nervous in the absence of reliable information.

Next week should provide some answers, with USDA’s Supply and Demand Report scheduled for Monday, and USDA’s promise of answers about the export reporting system for Thursday. What will the USDA say?

I’ll get back to you on that.