STU ELLIS: In a COVID-19 world, where do we go from here?

The 1995 Farm Bill was the final straw that broke the camel’s back, and changed agricultural policy to be market oriented, and broke the trend of commodity supply management that began in the Great Depression.
The farm economy had been moving in that direction for a number of years and such a major shift in policy was inevitable.
No more target prices. No more farmer or government reserves. Farmers would produce for the market, and take their planting signals from what futures prices predicted would be paid at harvest time. In a transition period there were loan deficiency payments when prices dropped below USDA loan rates. But the heavy directives to farmers were phased out.
In the past 25 years there have been lows and there have been highs in the market. When 2012 came around and Mother Nature burned up the crop with a drought, the age of ethanol demanded corn and offered record prices that convinced farmers that a market-oriented farm policy was a good thing.
Today’s agricultural policy is no longer market oriented, nor is it supply management that arose from the Roosevelt efforts to keep enough farmers on the land to produce enough food to feed a hungry nation. The policy is one of government payments designed to indemnify farmers from market place disruptions caused by government actions in the case of Chinese trade and now by unexpected pandemic.
The question now is, where do we go from here. The 2018 Farm Bill is still the law of the land, and farmers have been signing up for farm program payments designed to undergird unexpected low prices. Crop insurance is still in place to indemnify both crop disasters, as well as unexpected low prices. And Congress has certainly shown farmers its benevolence with significant payments resulting from unforeseen political decisions and diseases.
Will the payments be temporary until everything returns to normal? Will the payments be expected by an industry that has been shaken by political wills that require a financial seat belt? Are we in an evolutionary period of farm policy that will challenge the best of minds and overwhelm some farmers who are on a financial edge?
There may have been a signal of what is to come when Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced legislation designed to change the current structure for cattle pricing. With current practices, 95% of livestock are sold based on formula prices from processors, which become owners prior to delivery of the animals at the packing plant. Only 5% are sold in open markets that allow packers to fill irregular demand.
Grassley wants the shares to be 50% each, and got support from two smaller associations of cattle producers. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, which has the biggest lobbying power, opposes the Grassley bill, and wants to keep the pricing formula where it is, in a seemingly lesser open market.
Grassley may have uttered a four letter word when he heard that, but it may signal a trend change in farm policy. Let’s see how it plays out.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
