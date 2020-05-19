STU ELLIS: In a COVID-19 world, where do we go from here?

The question now is, where do we go from here. The 2018 Farm Bill is still the law of the land, and farmers have been signing up for farm program payments designed to undergird unexpected low prices. Crop insurance is still in place to indemnify both crop disasters, as well as unexpected low prices. And Congress has certainly shown farmers its benevolence with significant payments resulting from unforeseen political decisions and diseases.

Will the payments be temporary until everything returns to normal? Will the payments be expected by an industry that has been shaken by political wills that require a financial seat belt? Are we in an evolutionary period of farm policy that will challenge the best of minds and overwhelm some farmers who are on a financial edge?

There may have been a signal of what is to come when Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced legislation designed to change the current structure for cattle pricing. With current practices, 95% of livestock are sold based on formula prices from processors, which become owners prior to delivery of the animals at the packing plant. Only 5% are sold in open markets that allow packers to fill irregular demand.