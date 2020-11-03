STU ELLIS: International dynamics set course for US soybean sales uptick

It has nothing to do with the election, or any type of politics, but farmers have every reason to be excited about the international dynamics that are impacting the commodity markets.

Corn and soybean prices were on a rip and a tear until last week, when they took a breather. Prices declined a percent or two for corn and beans but at the Tuesday noon deadline for this column, November beans were up 13 cents and December corn was up three cents and back over the $4 mark.

And the news that is resulting in higher commodity prices is the type that farmers have been wanting, instead of news about government trade or pandemic financial aid being distributed.

Fortunately, the news is about demand, global demand, not a crop failure across the Corn Belt that would have a similar market response. In this case, good yields are being accompanied by increased demand from a variety of sources.

The biggest consumer of US corn and soybeans is the livestock industry, and grain farmers these days are thanking cowboys and pork producers. Both of the latter industries are expanding production, and that means more corn and more soybean meal will be needed for livestock feed.