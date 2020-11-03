STU ELLIS: International dynamics set course for US soybean sales uptick

It has nothing to do with the election, or any type of politics, but farmers have every reason to be excited about the international dynamics that are impacting the commodity markets.
Corn and soybean prices were on a rip and a tear until last week, when they took a breather. Prices declined a percent or two for corn and beans but at the Tuesday noon deadline for this column, November beans were up 13 cents and December corn was up three cents and back over the $4 mark.
And the news that is resulting in higher commodity prices is the type that farmers have been wanting, instead of news about government trade or pandemic financial aid being distributed.
Fortunately, the news is about demand, global demand, not a crop failure across the Corn Belt that would have a similar market response. In this case, good yields are being accompanied by increased demand from a variety of sources.
The biggest consumer of US corn and soybeans is the livestock industry, and grain farmers these days are thanking cowboys and pork producers. Both of the latter industries are expanding production, and that means more corn and more soybean meal will be needed for livestock feed.
At the same time, China has poured the coal to rebuilding its swine herd that was decimated by African swine fever. The disease wiped out hundreds of millions of hogs and shuttered tens of thousands of swine operations. With pork being China’s meat of choice, the government has hastened to import millions of pounds of fresh and frozen meat as well as an uncountable number of breeding stock for “makin’ bacon.” And U.S. pork producers have been called upon for both.
Since those hogs need corn and soybean meal, China has ramped up its imports of those commodities from the United States in the past several months to approach all time high levels of imports. China is a large producer of corn, but typhoons wiped out 5 to 10% of its production and $10 prices for Chinese corn are resulting in imports from the United States.
Normally, the Ukraine is a major supplier of corn to China, but this year its corn yields were half the normal level, production is down, and it will have a shortfall of exportable corn of more than 300 million bushels, just what China would have imported.
In South America, Brazil has a shortfall of soybeans because it exported too many to China this past spring and summer, and this week a large shipload of U.S. soybeans sets sail from a Gulf port to deliver soybeans to Brazil.
Brazilian crops are behind schedule in getting planted because of how La Nina has impacted the South American climate. Subsequently, China will have to depend on the U.S. market for soybeans for a longer time next spring, and Brazil will have to import soybeans from the United States for the next three months.
In some years, just one of those golden opportunities might happen, but it is rare that so many would occur at once. And farmers have a smile for the first time in several years.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.
