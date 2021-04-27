STU ELLIS: Is a drought in the weather cards?

With predictions of a midweek downpour, the idea of a drought is far from the mind.
But the people who deal with the scientific aspects of dryer than normal weather are not satisfied with an inch or two of rain in late April. That’s because they have been looking at a much larger bucket of evidence which will not even be moistened by showers this week.
Drought, on the order of a 2012, 1988, 1983, 1954, could very well still be in the cards for 2021. And the way it would shorten corn and soybean crops would make the current $7 corn and $15 beans look like small change. Today’s grain prices are the result of stocks being depleted because of demand, not because of supply. A drought-shortened crop this year would be a function of supply and would push grain prices into regions that would certainly hurt the nation’s economy.
“I rarely go out on a limb like this, but I am more concerned than normal about drought east of the Rockies,” said Chief Meteorologist Eric Snodgrass of global fertilizer supplier Nutrien Ltd., “A drought is already set for west of the Rockies. With over 60% of the country in drought now, you can understand our concern,” he said. “But I won’t know until mid-June which way it will go in July, August and September.”
Some well-respected forecasters are calling for a hot dry Midwest, mostly in the western Corn Belt this summer, while other well-respected ones are calling for a warm wet Midwest that would produce good yields, in the central and eastern Corn Belt. Maps being produced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show just that. Climate models (including NOAA's Consolidated Seasonal Climate Forecast) call for below-normal precipitation over the western and northern Corn Belt.
“It’s pretty early in the season to be talking about drought, in April,” said Purdue economist James Mintert during a Purdue webinar last week. Nonetheless, arid weather in the Dakotas “has to give you some concern.” All of North Dakota and 78% of South Dakota is in drought, with conditions rated from moderate, on the four-point drought scale, to extreme drought. The states combine for 10% of U.S. soybeans and 7.5% of U.S. corn.
Crop specialist Sotirios Archontoulis of Iowa State University last week revealed soil moisture maps of the Corn Belt. His computer tracks the rainfall and soil moisture conditions of 25,000 farms across the Corn Belt and he reported, “The concern for not having enough water during the 2021 growing season is increasing.”
Archontoulis said data from the top 6 inches of soil would place two-thirds of Iowa in a drought category at this time. However, moisture data from the subsoil would indicate higher amounts of moisture, but revealing some dry spots in the western part of the state.
His data for Illinois indicates highly saturated subsoils in the southwestern two-thirds of the state, and reasonable levels of subsoil moisture in the northeastern third of the state.
While farmers are celebrating high grain prices, they would prefer those result from demand rather than supply.
GALLERY: Farm Progress through the years
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
Central Progress Avenue 8.30.17.jpg
Farm Progress Show 8.30.17.jpg
SECONDARY/INSIDE
111417-blm-loc-2brandt
FARM PROGRESS 7
Perdue_Sonny 4 8.30.17.jpg
Ring_Larry 1 08.31.17.jpg
Corbin_Easton 5 08.31.17.jpg
DuPont Pioneer tent 8.30.17.jpg
Farm Progress
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.