STU ELLIS: Is a drought in the weather cards?

With predictions of a midweek downpour, the idea of a drought is far from the mind.

But the people who deal with the scientific aspects of dryer than normal weather are not satisfied with an inch or two of rain in late April. That’s because they have been looking at a much larger bucket of evidence which will not even be moistened by showers this week.

Drought, on the order of a 2012, 1988, 1983, 1954, could very well still be in the cards for 2021. And the way it would shorten corn and soybean crops would make the current $7 corn and $15 beans look like small change. Today’s grain prices are the result of stocks being depleted because of demand, not because of supply. A drought-shortened crop this year would be a function of supply and would push grain prices into regions that would certainly hurt the nation’s economy.

“I rarely go out on a limb like this, but I am more concerned than normal about drought east of the Rockies,” said Chief Meteorologist Eric Snodgrass of global fertilizer supplier Nutrien Ltd., “A drought is already set for west of the Rockies. With over 60% of the country in drought now, you can understand our concern,” he said. “But I won’t know until mid-June which way it will go in July, August and September.”