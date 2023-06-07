Cobwebs are collecting on lawn mowers for folks in the city where yards are drying out and going dormant.

Farmers are checking their pineapple-looking fields where corn was planted earlier this year. With corn leaves rolling up early in the day to conserve moisture the corn crop across most of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan is declining. The Eastern Corn Belt has had little rain since early April and the grain markets are beginning to notice.

Dan Basse of the grain analysis firm AgResource says, “We're now talking about weather.” Basse says traders will be focusing on the weather forecasts over the next few weeks. “They’re going to be trading the 11- to 15-day (forecast) — it’s a very volatile forecast,” he explains. “The market will be watching over the coming weeks if the rains will come in time to save the crop.”

Illinois State Statistician Mark Schleusener with USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that the Illinois topsoil moisture supply was 43% short and 29% very short. Soil moisture is a function of crop quality, and with such a lack of adequate moisture, one would assume crop quality is declining rapidly. Corn in good condition declined from 59% last week to 42% this week. Corn in fair condition declined from 24% last week to 39% this week.

Just north of Progress City in Decatur, where the Farm Progress Show will be held August 29-31, the corn of host farmer David Brix has received less than an inch of rain since it was planted in mid-April, he says. It is beginning to resemble a Hawaiian pineapple field. But Brix always has a way of finding the positives.

Two years ago, the field demonstration plots at the Farm Progress Show were not planted until early May and the corn did not mature enough for harvest. This year Brix and fellow host farmer Marc Padrutt were able to get their corn planted in early April, and since it is 89-day maturing corn, there will be plenty of time for it to mature before the end of August.

But the current issue is will it get enough rain to produce much of a crop. Currently, the size of the ear is being determined within the corn stalk, specifically length and number of kernel rows on most farms. For the short season corn at the Farm Progress Show, that was accomplished a couple weeks ago. Brix says the corn will be mature by the show, and the plant will have died by that time with a continued lack of moisture.

Eric Snodgrass, the chief atmospheric scientist for fertilizer giant Nutrien, says the current weather pattern will not change much until next week, at the earliest. In his report last Friday, Snodgrass said, “There will be isolated storms in the Midwest, but the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes Basin, South, and Southeast will be much drier than normal with some locations not measuring any precipitation. The Great Lakes Basin stretching into New England is currently enduring its driest stretch of late spring weather on record.

And that is us!