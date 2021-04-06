STU ELLIS: It will all come out in the end

Ironically, when the National Agricultural Statistics Service was announcing the prospective corn and soybean for 2021, another USDA agency was also announcing acreage. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reported updates for its conservation easements program, pushing that program to 5 million acres that had been removed from annual crop production.

A commodity economist looking at the soybean acreage number, which was 3-4 million under expectations, said, “This could be an Intentions Report that has a higher than normal error.” While USDA data does not always jibe with industry expectations, the data reflects what farmers have reported, said USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer. And he said it is now up to the market to make any necessary changes.

Some of those changes could come in southern states which substantially increased their corn planting early this spring, but fields have been flooded week after week by incessant storm fronts, and crops are not in the best of shape. Those traders who bet on increased soybean acreage this year may see their bets pay off if those wet corn acres are replanted to soybeans.