STU ELLIS: It will all come out in the end
STU ELLIS: It will all come out in the end

For every farmer, it was a foregone conclusion how many acres of corn and soybeans he or she would plant. But every non-farmer is still scratching their collective head on why front yards and Mother’s garden would not be planted to corn or soybeans this spring.

The March 31 USDA Planting Intentions report was the biggest bullish news for the market in months. Computer-driven trading accounts quickly grabbed futures contracts as the prices rose following the release of the information. Then traders and fund managers began to question the curiosity of the survey results because USDA’s data was converse to the market’s expectations of increased acreage.

There were a lot of theories offered, given that corn and soybean prices were higher than they had been since the 2012 drought cut yields and high prices were prevalent in 2013.

One of the plausible reasons for less acreage than the market expected was the fact that input costs are currently very high, and planting on marginal soils with high production costs would not be an economical decision if yields did not respond. After all fertilizer prices have risen to the highest levels in years because of a variety of issues, and would not result in a good return on investment.

Another reason for the lower than expected acres was the fact prices are also profitable for crops that compete for acreage. Cotton, sorghum, rice, and even hay prices have risen to levels that compete with high corn and soybean prices, just to maintain their market equity.

Ironically, when the National Agricultural Statistics Service was announcing the prospective corn and soybean for 2021, another USDA agency was also announcing acreage. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reported updates for its conservation easements program, pushing that program to 5 million acres that had been removed from annual crop production.

A commodity economist looking at the soybean acreage number, which was 3-4 million under expectations, said, “This could be an Intentions Report that has a higher than normal error.” While USDA data does not always jibe with industry expectations, the data reflects what farmers have reported, said USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer. And he said it is now up to the market to make any necessary changes.

Some of those changes could come in southern states which substantially increased their corn planting early this spring, but fields have been flooded week after week by incessant storm fronts, and crops are not in the best of shape. Those traders who bet on increased soybean acreage this year may see their bets pay off if those wet corn acres are replanted to soybeans.

And it is those types of adjustments that will settle the market back down. American Farm Bureau economist Shelby Myers, said, “With tightened supplies and rising commodity prices for both corn and soybeans, it really was expected that farmers would be planting every acre possible, and these estimates don’t really reflect that. I guess the good news for farmers is the tightened supply and increased demand will really help hold commodity prices at these current high levels and potentially drive them even higher.”

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

 

 

