STU ELLIS: It's the Farm Progress Show, but different

You are not at Progress City, so there is no heat. You are not at Boone, Iowa, so there is no rain and mud.
There's also no wood chips. No golf carts speeding by. No plastic tote bags full of product literature. No old friends to kibitz with. No war stories to share about the trials and tribulations of the crop season.
Instead, you are in the comfort of your home. Slippers. Comfy chair. Air conditioning. Snacks.
But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some aspects of the annual showcase of the latest agriculture product advancements.
Just like the rest of us, the Farm Progress folks had to come to grips with the coronavirus. After deciding to cancel this year's live show in Iowa, the team went to work making lemons into lemonade.
Putting an estimated 500 exhibitors on the Farm Progress Show website, Matt Jungmann and colleagues are serving up a virtual version of the event from Sept. 15-17, with a significant change.
Instead of tent companies building Progress City, and thousands of exhibitors preparing their space to attract and welcome global visitors with a month of blood, sweat, and tears, the ball was in the court of Farm Progress. Jungmann, and his colleagues did all of the work organizing, recruiting help from across the Corn Belt, videotaping, and putting the best face on the 500 exhibitors as can be imagined.
Static displays had to be prepared by exhibitors so viewers could make virtual visits. Field demonstrations had to be staged so viewers could evaluate equipment performance. Sorry, no cornstalks to kick around to check on grain loss. But there was no dust and dirt flying through living rooms and farm offices, either, as there was in the fields being harvested and tilled.
Instead of prying eyes and critical evaluation of equipment performance, viewers had to depend on the view obtained by Go Pro cameras attached to the underbelly of shiny new equipment, washed and painted as if it had just come from the showroom of the nearby equipment dealer.
With the ability to select among dozens of mini-channels, the virtual visitors to the 2020 Farm Progress show could cover the entire exhibit field in just a few minutes, selecting only what one wanted to see. One could watch tillage of a field, even before it was harvested with the novel ability of virtual reality. And you didn’t have to wear a pair of heavy, goofy goggles.
Unfortunately, the opportunity to actually ride and drive the newest model of side by sides and four wheelers will have to shift to the local dealership. That can be watched on a computer screen or I-Phone, but the bumps, acceleration, and handling don’t come through very well on a 3-by-6 inch screen.
Kudos should be given to Jungmann and company for their yeoman efforts to make lemonade from COVID-19 lemons. They stepped up to the challenge as other companies have done to protect their clientele.
Lemonade sounds good, but where’s the 4-H food tent?
GALLERY: The Farm Progress Show through the years
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
Central Progress Avenue 8.30.17.jpg
Farm Progress Show 8.30.17.jpg
SECONDARY/INSIDE
111417-blm-loc-2brandt
FARM PROGRESS 7
Perdue_Sonny 4 8.30.17.jpg
Ring_Larry 1 08.31.17.jpg
Corbin_Easton 5 08.31.17.jpg
DuPont Pioneer tent 8.30.17.jpg
Farm Progress
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.