STU ELLIS: It's the Farm Progress Show, but different

Static displays had to be prepared by exhibitors so viewers could make virtual visits. Field demonstrations had to be staged so viewers could evaluate equipment performance. Sorry, no cornstalks to kick around to check on grain loss. But there was no dust and dirt flying through living rooms and farm offices, either, as there was in the fields being harvested and tilled.

Instead of prying eyes and critical evaluation of equipment performance, viewers had to depend on the view obtained by Go Pro cameras attached to the underbelly of shiny new equipment, washed and painted as if it had just come from the showroom of the nearby equipment dealer.

With the ability to select among dozens of mini-channels, the virtual visitors to the 2020 Farm Progress show could cover the entire exhibit field in just a few minutes, selecting only what one wanted to see. One could watch tillage of a field, even before it was harvested with the novel ability of virtual reality. And you didn’t have to wear a pair of heavy, goofy goggles.

Unfortunately, the opportunity to actually ride and drive the newest model of side by sides and four wheelers will have to shift to the local dealership. That can be watched on a computer screen or I-Phone, but the bumps, acceleration, and handling don’t come through very well on a 3-by-6 inch screen.