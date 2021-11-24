STU ELLIS: Land, chemicals have farmers wondering what if

The biggest issues that are getting attention by farmers are the price and availability of fertilizer and what the top bid will be on the next land sale in the neighborhood.

Without a doubt, and to no surprise, both are functions of supply and demand. But the two are separated by the fence of need and desire.

Fertilizer is needed to produce enough of a crop to pay explosive production expenses, even though the nitrogen, phosphate and potash that farmers are ordering at near record prices are the main contributors to that cost explosion.

Economists say prices in 2008 were higher, relative to current prices, but for the current generation of farmers, it is taking a gut check to order more than $10,000 in nitrogen alone, for a 200 pound per acre application on an 80 acre field. At $1,300 per ton, nitrogen is more than potash and phosphate in the $700-$900 range for each.

But the critical part of it all is availability. Farmers are being strongly advised not to pass up high prices this fall with the though they might be less next spring. That is because those primary crop nutrients may have limited availability next spring, regardless of the price.

And there is where the road is crossed to farmland auctions that are going higher with each time the auctioneer’s gavel is rapped on the table. There have been farmland sales in Iowa that have been in the mid-$20,000 range, but there is an asterisk by many of those. The farmers offering the top bid want to farm the land, but that includes the use of it for spreading of hog manure, which is a secondary profit center behind the grain production.

Recommended for you…

Many times, the Iowa buyer is more interested in the land for disposal of manure than growing a corn crop, even though the manure will lower the cost of the required fertilizer for the corn, and making the feed less expensive, and the hogs more profitable. There is more than meets the eye in an Iowa land sale.

Central Illinois farmland has been topping in the $16,000 range for the most part, but there are fewer needs for manure disposal here also. Farmers are the primary buyers, according to auctioneers, who say non-farming investors have back away because of uncertain long-term tax consequences and the attractiveness of other investments.

But the competition between Central Illinois farmland buyers is the relative infrequency that land comes up for sale. A farm, or even just an 80-acre field, may only be sold once every three or more generations. And someone wanting to farm the adjacent land better strike while the iron is hot, because the opportunity may not return for several decades.

So, if you happen onto a farmer conversation somewhere, there is a likelihood that it will touch on fertilizer prices or land values. Ask them whether they have booked their fertilizer or are waiting until spring, and how much the piece down the road is going to bring.

You will become an instant expert on the farm economy.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0