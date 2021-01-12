STU ELLIS: Latest USDA estimates add value to corn, soybeans

Ka-Booooom!!!

And the USDA on Tuesday pulled the lanyard that fired a shot heard ‘round the (grain) world. But in all actuality, the stage was set for excitement, and in the seconds before USDA released a bushel of reports at 11 a.m., soybean traders pushed up prices by 35 cents per bushels, hoping to get an edge on trading what they thought would be the news of the day.

Well, the soybean side of the USDA’s Supply-Demand and stocks reports were not as Earth-shaking as was the corn side. The USDA crop enumerators and economists decided to reduce the 2020 corn yield from 175.8 bushels per acre in the December estimate to 172 bushels in the latest report. That cut total production by 325 million bushels for a crop that has already seen record demand from importers due to weather-beaten crops in other nations.

The reduction in supply instantly pushed up corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade by 21 cents, and a few minutes later Tuesday morning the three nearby futures contracts for 2020 corn supplies, March, May, and July, were locked at the trading limit of 25 cents per bushel higher. Essentially last years corn crop is worth more than $5 per bushel on the futures market and even more at high volume users such as ADM and Tate and Lyle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}