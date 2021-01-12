STU ELLIS: Latest USDA estimates add value to corn, soybeans

Ka-Booooom!!!
And the USDA on Tuesday pulled the lanyard that fired a shot heard ‘round the (grain) world. But in all actuality, the stage was set for excitement, and in the seconds before USDA released a bushel of reports at 11 a.m., soybean traders pushed up prices by 35 cents per bushels, hoping to get an edge on trading what they thought would be the news of the day.
Well, the soybean side of the USDA’s Supply-Demand and stocks reports were not as Earth-shaking as was the corn side. The USDA crop enumerators and economists decided to reduce the 2020 corn yield from 175.8 bushels per acre in the December estimate to 172 bushels in the latest report. That cut total production by 325 million bushels for a crop that has already seen record demand from importers due to weather-beaten crops in other nations.
The reduction in supply instantly pushed up corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade by 21 cents, and a few minutes later Tuesday morning the three nearby futures contracts for 2020 corn supplies, March, May, and July, were locked at the trading limit of 25 cents per bushel higher. Essentially last years corn crop is worth more than $5 per bushel on the futures market and even more at high volume users such as ADM and Tate and Lyle.
The demand for corn has accelerated in recent weeks with purchases by China where that nation is nearly finished re-building its disease-stricken pork industry, and those hogs are hungry. China is short on available supplies, since its domestic supply is down and its favorite import source, the Ukraine, had a poor crop in 2020. The U.S. has become the prime residual supplier.
But the soybean market was not to be outdone by higher corn prices. To keep step and ensure farmers would not reduce soybean acres in 2021 in favor of corn, the January soybean futures contract was trading a half dollar per bushel higher at noon, at nearly $14.25 per bushel, and the March and May contracts were not that far behind. The November fall delivery contract, which is the one that counts on planting decisions, had traded over 20 cents per bushel higher at more than $11.75 per bushel.
USDA’s report was still friendly to the soybean market with a half bushel drop in yield, lowering production to 4.135 billion bushels. But USDA has been increasing demand for U.S. soybeans in several of the recent monthly reports to the point of a very narrow supply estimated at the end of the current marketing year August 31.
U.S. soybean ending stocks for the current marketing year are estimated at 140 million bushels, and last August were in the 1 billion bushel range. Why such a drastic drop? USDA has had little change in its estimate of 2020 crop size, but it has all been in the Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans, and the global fear that La Nina is reducing the exportable supply of Brazilian soybeans this spring.
Ka-ching is the sound farmers are now hearing.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.