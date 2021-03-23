 Skip to main content
STU ELLIS: Laying the groundwork for National Agriculture Month
STU ELLIS: Laying the groundwork for National Agriculture Month

STU ELLIS

STU ELLIS

Everyone makes a big deal about National Agriculture Day, typically observed on the first day of spring.

This year spring apparently arrived several days late, and instead of March 20, when the vernal equinox occurred, National Agriculture Day was observed on Tuesday, March 23.

To an aging Illinois farm boy who has been engaged in agriculture of some form on another all his life, just one 24-hour period is woefully insufficient to celebrate the nation’s primary industry, and one that happens to provide food on every dinner plate, jobs for millions, and undergirds the U.S. economy.

Therefore, we have a somewhat more appropriate seven-day period to celebrate agriculture during National Agriculture Week. Many organizations take advantage of that and promote a multitude of topics that are just too numerous to relegate into a business day. Although the White House only had a day to devote to the topic, at least the President issued a proclamation:

“On National Agriculture Day, we recognize the unique and irreplaceable value that farmers, ranchers, foresters, farmworkers, and other agricultural stewards have contributed to our Nation’s past and present. America’s agriculture sector safeguards our Nation’s lands through sustainable management; ensures the health and safety of animals, plants, and people; provides a safe and abundant food supply; and facilitates opportunities for prosperity and economic development in rural America.”

Thank you, Mr. President. Agriculture appreciates the recognition.

But in all actuality, his administration has plans for agriculture to be on the forefront with the climate issue. While there is great controversy whether the climate is changing, there has been a substantial shift on that issue within agriculture over the past several years. And farmers who once questioned any change apparently have been watching, listening, and reading about it, realize their agronomic and livestock husbandry practices need to change if they want their offspring to carry on the family farm. That won’t get done in just a day.

History does not provide any recognition of Agriculture Day or Week by the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, until this year. And Michael Regan apparently is the first to do that, an interesting indication that the relationship between agriculture and the EPA may have shifted in a positive direction. Administrator Regan said, in part, “On National Agriculture Day, let’s express our gratitude for the long days, the determined work ethic, and bountiful food supply. I look forward to working with our agricultural community on ways to achieve sustainable agriculture while creating healthy, clean, and safe environments for all Americans.”

Thank you, Mr. Regan. You are off on a good foot.

And having the EPA Administrator recognize what farmers do in a positive fashion, unlike some of his predecessors, is symbolic of the Ag Day theme, “Food brings everyone to the table.” Farmers have not been invited to the table by Mr. Regan’s predecessors.

With that in mind, let’s do away with this Ag Day thing. A day is not long enough, and neither is a week. When should we have National Ag Month?

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

 

 

