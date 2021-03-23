STU ELLIS: Laying the groundwork for National Agriculture Month

Thank you, Mr. President. Agriculture appreciates the recognition.

But in all actuality, his administration has plans for agriculture to be on the forefront with the climate issue. While there is great controversy whether the climate is changing, there has been a substantial shift on that issue within agriculture over the past several years. And farmers who once questioned any change apparently have been watching, listening, and reading about it, realize their agronomic and livestock husbandry practices need to change if they want their offspring to carry on the family farm. That won’t get done in just a day.

History does not provide any recognition of Agriculture Day or Week by the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, until this year. And Michael Regan apparently is the first to do that, an interesting indication that the relationship between agriculture and the EPA may have shifted in a positive direction. Administrator Regan said, in part, “On National Agriculture Day, let’s express our gratitude for the long days, the determined work ethic, and bountiful food supply. I look forward to working with our agricultural community on ways to achieve sustainable agriculture while creating healthy, clean, and safe environments for all Americans.”

Thank you, Mr. Regan. You are off on a good foot.