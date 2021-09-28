STU ELLIS: Leaving money on the table

Just after the drought in 2012, the U.S. granary was left with little volume. “The cupboard was bare,” said Old Mother Hubbard. A short crop of corn and soybeans was delivered to Corn Belt elevators and prices were high, something like they have been for the past year. No, not because of a drought-shortened crop but because of strong Chinese demand and a short crop in Brazil. A parallel of sorts.

Back then a speaker at the August annual meeting of Heritage Grain Co-op’s members had the audacious suggestion that since futures prices for both the 2012 crop and the 2013 crop were high, farmers should strongly consider selling the 2013 crop as well. After all, by that time the following year, there would likely be a typical crop produced in the summer of 2013 and prices for corn and beans would return to normal levels.

Then-General Manager Jerry Rowe of Heritage Grain noted the suggestion and the current price for the 2013 crop and tucked it in his desk. A year later he pulled it out and calculated the millions of dollars that Heritage Grain patrons left on the table because most did not make any early sales of the 2013 crop and waited until the following summer to begin their marketing.

After all, he compared the prices on the exact number of bushels that were not sold, but could have been, and calculated the difference of millions of dollars that never reached farmers’ pockets. It was a phenomenal amount.

Fast forward to 2021. Soybeans for November 2022 futures delivery briefly nudged over the $13 mark in early June of this year, but have generally stayed in the mid-$12 range since then. Cash prices would generally be a few cents under that and likely $12.25 at a minimum.

Corn for December 2022 futures delivery has been in the $4.75 to $5.25 range with cash prices at the elevator a few cents less, but has a strong average at $5. Forward contracts for cash corn could easily be found above $5.

Let’s hop in the time machine and set the dial for summer or fall of 2022. And once we are there, let’s visit Heritage Grain, or any elevator, or check grain prices on our phone, and find $4 corn and $10 beans to have been the predominant price most of the summer with weakness going into the fall with harvest of a typical Corn Belt crop. Prices briefly may drop into the $3 range for corn and below $10 for beans.

No drought to diminish the U.S. yield in any significant way. The South American crop harvested earlier in the year was not the expected record due to La Nina, but was substantial and met global import needs. China has resumed its dependency on South American corn and soybeans and is happy with the arrangement following the expiration of its “Phase 1” trade agreement with the U.S.

At the Heritage Grain Coop annual meeting in August of 2022, there might be a speaker who rhetorically asks how many farmers took advantage of the opportunity a year earlier to capture $5 for corn and $12 for beans. Few hands will go up.

Millions of dollars will have been left on the table again.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

