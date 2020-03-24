STU ELLIS: Let's celebrate the American farmer today, every day

You may not have seen too many farmers doing their happy dance Tuesday, despite the fact it was National Agriculture Day.

Celebrations were a bit muted due to the Covid-19 restrictions. However, farmers being patriotic, socially distancing themselves in machine sheds, were finishing installing the new high-tech attachments on their planters.

But they do feel lucky that agriculture was one of the professions that could conduct somewhat normal activities in an effort to produce and market food. And in Decatur, there is a lot of agribusiness underway that does not exist in many other communities.

Along with health care, energy, financial services and communications, agriculture is one of those essential, critical elements of infrastructure where workers remained on the job. Just because there was no bread or meat available at your favorite grocery store does not mean the U.S. food machine let you down. It was the result of consumers falsely believing there would be a shortage.