STU ELLIS: Long, hot summer ahead

We had an election last Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and in some areas, it is still going on.
And just like everyone else in the United States, farmers are awaiting the results, because USDA programs and congressionally legislated regulations impact agriculture in nearly every facet of what a farmer does every day. And with the uncertainty of who will be driving that bus, the agriculture industry is on pause.
While the slim majorities in the House and Senate will affect all legislation, and may prevent a lot of legislation, agriculture’s primary legislative package must be addressed in the next session of Congress. That will be the 2023 Farm Bill, because the 2018 Farm Bill will expire at the end of September.
Farm organization leaders and professional lobbyists will be spending many hours on Capitol Hill the next 10 months. Most maintain good relationships with leaders on both sides of the political aisle and in both Houses of Congress, so minimal time will be spent on introductions and questions about what farming is and how soybeans differ from green beans.
The Senate Agriculture Committee will not change, either in leadership or membership. And Chair Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, has a close relationship with Sen. John Boozman, an Arkansas Republican, who is the ranking minority member. They have already scheduled Farm Bill hearings for this week and have surprisingly agreed on most issues over the past two years. At least many more than issues upon which they have disagreed.
The House Agriculture Committee will be a different story. The leaders will trade seats. Rep. Glenn Thompson, a Pennsylvania Republican, will become the chairman, and Rep. David Scott, a Georgia Democrat, will yield the chair and become the ranking minority member. But there were several members on the 50-strong Agriculture Committee who did not seek re-election or were defeated.
And the slow vote counting in many rural areas of the United States have been in congressional districts represented by members of the House Ag Committee. So, the personality of the committee is yet to be defined. Thompson and Scott had numerous battles in the last session of Congress and there is no indication that will cease.
Thompson has already indicated he wants Agriculture Secretary Vilsack to defend numerous USDA programs and policies. He told farm media at the Farm Progress show that he opposed all the USDA programs funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, for climate-smart agriculture programs, biofuels development, forest restoration work, renewable energy tax credits, conservation technical assistance, and rural electric cooperative carbon capture and storage. Put those on his agenda.
While the Farm Bill is expected to take up the bulk of the work by the House Agriculture Committee, Thompson has already accused Democrats of “trying to corrupt the Farm Bill process.” He said the bill ended up being a “slush fund” for Vilsack and USDA to throw money at programs without consulting with ag committee members.
But whatever legislation originates from the House Ag Committee must be agreeable to the Senate Ag Committee. It may be a long hot summer.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.
