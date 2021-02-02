STU ELLIS: Managing your risk

China has been gobbling up U.S. soybeans since late last summer. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture last reported Jan. 21 that weekly soybean sales to China were only 12 million bushels for the 7-day reporting period.
Pretty skimpy, given the 1.139 billion bushels China has imported, with another 147 million bushels for which China has not taken delivery.
But while China’s interest in U.S. soybeans is expectedly diminishing because Brazilian soybeans will soon be available for shipment, China’s imports of U.S. corn have been on a rip and a tear.
China has taken delivery of 236 million bushels of U.S. corn and has booked another 433 million bushels for shipment this winter and spring. China is buying corn at a phenomenal rate and ADM recently told investors that China’s corn imports could reach 984 million bushels.
Last week China bought 53 million bushels on Tuesday, 27 million on Wednesday, 67 million on Thursday and 83 million bushels of corn on Friday.
What could have spurred purchases of 230.2 million bushels of U.S. corn beginning last Tuesday?
Well, some searching may have uncovered the reason, which seems to be based on the fear that China may not have its corn needs sufficiently covered.
An article appeared in one of the main Chinese grain market information sources about weather expected across the U.S. heartland during this year’s growing season. JCI China Tuesday reported the following when the corn import orders began rolling in: “Weather in U.S. Midwest is changing. Drought worries are rising quietly. Weather may be the main driver of the market in 2021. Market focus will shift to spring planting around the beginning of March.
“This year U.S. crop acreage may exceed expectations. Analysts believe that the acreage in the northern or southern plains may expand but expansion of the drought area may raise more concerns, especially when U.S. soybean supply still tends to tighten.
“Almost the entire North Central U.S. has been in a state of drought since the end of 2020. Soil moisture in Illinois, Indiana, North Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas is all below 5% in January 2021, the fifth lowest in history. Although soil moisture in the eastern part of the Midwest has improved, drought is still intensifying in the west and plains. Moisture in the Midwest is estimated to be close to or below normal during March-May, while precipitation in the plains will be basically lower normal.
“La Nina currently only affects winter wheat crops in U.S. drought-hit states. USDA has set the good to excellent rate of crops grown in Colorado, Nebraska, and Kansas at 20% to 40%, which is much lower than that of the same period in several years. In addition, snow levels in most mountainous areas of western U.S. are far below average. If the conditions persist, farmers in the west who rely on surface water for irrigation are likely to face water shortage.”
That’s what Chinese grain traders read, and they quickly acted to manage their risk. What will Corn Belt farmers do with the same information to manage their production risk?
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.