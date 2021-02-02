STU ELLIS: Managing your risk

China has been gobbling up U.S. soybeans since late last summer. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture last reported Jan. 21 that weekly soybean sales to China were only 12 million bushels for the 7-day reporting period.

Pretty skimpy, given the 1.139 billion bushels China has imported, with another 147 million bushels for which China has not taken delivery.

But while China’s interest in U.S. soybeans is expectedly diminishing because Brazilian soybeans will soon be available for shipment, China’s imports of U.S. corn have been on a rip and a tear.

China has taken delivery of 236 million bushels of U.S. corn and has booked another 433 million bushels for shipment this winter and spring. China is buying corn at a phenomenal rate and ADM recently told investors that China’s corn imports could reach 984 million bushels.

Last week China bought 53 million bushels on Tuesday, 27 million on Wednesday, 67 million on Thursday and 83 million bushels of corn on Friday.

What could have spurred purchases of 230.2 million bushels of U.S. corn beginning last Tuesday?

Well, some searching may have uncovered the reason, which seems to be based on the fear that China may not have its corn needs sufficiently covered.

