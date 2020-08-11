STU ELLIS: Many conversations likely to be held as farmers come to grips with declining revenues

So what are farm operators doing about their financial morass? A few were filing for Chapter 12 bankruptcy protection in the past year, although the rate has slowed. In the Corn Belt, most were in Wisconsin where low milk prices, combined with low grain prices made the farm business unsustainable.

Lenders are preparing for hard times, and began earlier this year, according to an informal survey. Forty-one percent of bankers indicated that they provided forbearance options such as interest only payments, interest and principal deferment, or both options to less than 5% of their customer base. One in five lenders stated that forbearance options were provided to between 5% and 10% of the portfolio. Approximately 30% of bankers provided forbearance options to 10% to 25% of the portfolio. Only 8% of lenders stated that these options were utilized by over 25% of the portfolio.

Farmers surveyed by Purdue University ag economists indicated their concern about the COVID-19 impact on their farm profitability was diminishing, but quickly added that Congress needed to pass another financial relief bill. That is the one stuck in Washington, D.C., between the House and the White House.

While farmers were looking forward to another relief program, there is an issue that many may not foresee. There has been low farm income from commodity prices, but there has been high cash income from USDA programs. Where those converge will be addressed next spring when farmers visit their tax advisor and see a high income tax liability.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.