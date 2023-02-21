STU ELLIS
The name Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will not mean much to the typical American. But every corn farmer knows the name and will spit every time he thinks about it.
Lopez Obrador is the president of Mexico and has made quite a name for himself across the Corn Belt. A bad name. And his advisors are probably urging him to vacation somewhere other than the American Midwest this summer.
The largest importers of US agricultural products
Largest Importers of U.S. Agricultural Products
Photo Credit: MOLPIX / Shutterstock
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. agricultural and related exports totaled $162 billion in 2020, the third highest total on record. The U.S.’s top agricultural export partners have shifted over the years, from Western Europe and Russia to South and East Asia, Latin America, and North Africa. A growing world population and expanding middle class in developing countries suggest that U.S. agriculture will remain in high demand looking ahead.
Total U.S. agricultural and related goods exports peaked in 2014 at over $170 billion. The following year, the value dropped by 12% due to a significant appreciation of the U.S. dollar; agriculture exports remained fairly constant after that. Tariffs imposed during the Trump administration resulted in retaliatory tariffs by important trade partners, which impacted U.S. agricultural exports to those countries, particularly to China. However, the impact on total agricultural exports was minimal, in part due to
increased exports to other non-retaliating countries.

Consumer oriented goods account for the largest share of exports
Since 1980, consumer oriented goods have made up an increasingly large share of U.S. agricultural exports. Consumer oriented agricultural products are higher-value goods destined for direct consumer consumption, and include things like meat, eggs, fruit, and vegetables. This trend is due in part to changing consumer preferences resulting from rising incomes globally. Many developing countries—including China, Mexico, and Indonesia—are important trade partners to the U.S., and rising household incomes in these countries have led to
increased demand for higher-value products such as meat, dairy, and fresh produce. Bulk goods make up the second largest share of U.S. agricultural exports and include products like grains, oilseeds, and cotton.
East Asia is the biggest importer of US agricultural products
While the U.S. and Europe have historically been the world’s largest importers and exporters of agricultural goods,
emerging economies are becoming increasingly important to global trade. On a regional basis, East Asia—which includes China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan—is the largest importer of U.S. agricultural products, accounting for 34% of all U.S. agricultural exports in 2020. Southeast Asia—which includes Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia—is now the third largest importer of U.S. agricultural products, behind North America and ahead of the European Union. For context, Southeast Asia ranked seventh in 1990.
To find the largest importers of U.S. agricultural products, researchers at
Commodity.com analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The researchers ranked countries according to the total value of U.S. agricultural products that each country imports. Researchers also calculated each country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports, the top U.S. agricultural product exported to each country, and other detailed statistics.
Here are the biggest importers of U.S. agricultural products.
15. Thailand

Total value of U.S. agricultural exports to country: $1,900,352,000 Country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports: 1.2% Top U.S. agricultural product exported to country: Soybeans Bulk total value: $868,546,000 Intermedial total value: $508,351,000 Consumer oriented total value: $398,499,000 Agricultural related total value: $124,957,000

14. Egypt

Total value of U.S. agricultural exports to country: $1,920,256,000 Country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports: 1.2% Top U.S. agricultural product exported to country: Soybeans Bulk total value: $1,509,877,000 Intermedial total value: $180,781,000 Consumer oriented total value: $204,093,000 Agricultural related total value: $25,506,000

13. Hong Kong

Total value of U.S. agricultural exports to country: $2,182,661,000 Country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports: 1.3% Top U.S. agricultural product exported to country: Beef & Beef Products Bulk total value: $31,654,000 Intermedial total value: $89,541,000 Consumer oriented total value: $1,911,321,000 Agricultural related total value: $150,145,000

12. United Kingdom

Total value of U.S. agricultural exports to country: $2,740,498,000 Country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports: 1.7% Top U.S. agricultural product exported to country: Forest Products Bulk total value: $119,602,000 Intermedial total value: $506,820,000 Consumer oriented total value: $1,100,002,000 Agricultural related total value: $1,014,074,000

11. Colombia

Total value of U.S. agricultural exports to country: $2,881,065,000 Country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports: 1.8% Top U.S. agricultural product exported to country: Corn Bulk total value: $1,305,913,000 Intermedial total value: $923,885,000 Consumer oriented total value: $632,865,000 Agricultural related total value: $18,402,000

10. Indonesia

Total value of U.S. agricultural exports to country: $2,897,691,000 Country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports: 1.8% Top U.S. agricultural product exported to country: Soybeans Bulk total value: $1,486,644,000 Intermedial total value: $682,172,000 Consumer oriented total value: $654,523,000 Agricultural related total value: $74,352,000

9. Philippines

Total value of U.S. agricultural exports to country: $3,230,646,000 Country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports: 2.0% Top U.S. agricultural product exported to country: Soybean Meal Bulk total value: $919,558,000 Intermedial total value: $1,182,673,000 Consumer oriented total value: $1,107,535,000 Agricultural related total value: $20,881,000

8. Taiwan

Total value of U.S. agricultural exports to country: $3,349,146,000 Country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports: 2.1% Top U.S. agricultural product exported to country: Soybeans Bulk total value: $1,194,534,000 Intermedial total value: $350,236,000 Consumer oriented total value: $1,729,362,000 Agricultural related total value: $75,015,000

7. Netherlands

Total value of U.S. agricultural exports to country: $3,741,523,000 Country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports: 2.3% Top U.S. agricultural product exported to country: Soybeans Bulk total value: $1,158,135,000 Intermedial total value: $965,926,000 Consumer oriented total value: $1,221,265,000 Agricultural related total value: $396,197,000

6. Vietnam

Total value of U.S. agricultural exports to country: $3,744,450,000 Country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports: 2.3% Top U.S. agricultural product exported to country: Cotton Bulk total value: $1,790,124,000 Intermedial total value: $643,589,000 Consumer oriented total value: $928,273,000 Agricultural related total value: $382,465,000

5. South Korea

Total value of U.S. agricultural exports to country: $8,241,801,000 Country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports: 5.1% Top U.S. agricultural product exported to country: Beef & Beef Products Bulk total value: $1,604,410,000 Intermedial total value: $1,560,234,000 Consumer oriented total value: $4,541,906,000 Agricultural related total value: $535,251,000

4. Japan

Total value of U.S. agricultural exports to country: $12,887,108,000 Country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports: 8.0% Top U.S. agricultural product exported to country: Beef & Beef Products Bulk total value: $3,966,270,000 Intermedial total value: $1,377,563,000 Consumer oriented total value: $6,371,574,000 Agricultural related total value: $1,171,700,000

3. Mexico

Total value of U.S. agricultural exports to country: $18,962,080,000 Country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports: 11.7% Top U.S. agricultural product exported to country: Corn Bulk total value: $6,132,761,000 Intermedial total value: $3,914,580,000 Consumer oriented total value: $8,288,950,000 Agricultural related total value: $625,787,000

2. Canada

Total value of U.S. agricultural exports to country: $25,414,534,000 Country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports: 15.7% Top U.S. agricultural product exported to country: Bakery Goods, Cereals, & Pasta Bulk total value: $1,023,675,000 Intermedial total value: $4,160,305,000 Consumer oriented total value: $17,093,000,000 Agricultural related total value: $3,137,555,000

1. China

Total value of U.S. agricultural exports to country: $28,750,288,000 Country’s value as a share of total U.S. agricultural exports: 17.7% Top U.S. agricultural product exported to country: Soybeans Bulk total value: $19,132,864,000 Intermedial total value: $1,872,701,000 Consumer oriented total value: $5,393,904,000 Agricultural related total value: $2,350,819,000

Lopez Obrador several years ago signed the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that replaced NAFTA, then proceeded to break it, specifically as it pertains to corn, U.S. corn, imported into Mexico. Lopez Obrador in late 2020 decreed that U.S. corn, with any biotechnical improvements, would not be welcome after the first of 2024.
Such corn is recognized globally as safe for human consumption, safe for livestock feed, safe for any inclusion in processed foods or feeds. Lopez Obrador says he doesn’t care about that, and it is not welcome in Mexico.
This is a big deal to hundreds of thousands of corn growers across the United States, because Mexico is their biggest customer and buys 650 million bushels per year. An economic analysis indicated that it would have a $3.56 billion impact on the corn industry the first year, and over $13 billion in losses over 10 years.
USDA officials have been to Mexico to negotiate without any success. The only change that Lopez Obrador is willing to make is for Mexican livestock to consumer genetically modified corn, and by the way, the import ban with regard to imported corn for human consumption is immediate, not 11 months away.
Members of Congress are urging the secretary of agriculture and U.S. trade ambassador to file a trade complaint within the USMCA framework, and begin the multi-year process for it to play out. This is coming at a time when commodity analysts are forecasting very little profitability in corn production this year.
Jason Hafemeister, deputy under secretary for trade at USDA, touched on that issue, among others. He said, “We’re worried about Mexico. They are big importers of corn, their livestock industry depends on corn. This helps feed Mexicans. This helps spread the dollar in a Mexican pocket. We’re not interested in seeing the cost of living go up in Mexico.”
When the U.S. corn growers loses one third of their exports, that will certainly impact the price of corn, and responsive action will have to be quickly taken by the government. A multi-year trade action will not be rapid enough for any corn grower organizations to keep their members happy.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.
