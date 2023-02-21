The name Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will not mean much to the typical American. But every corn farmer knows the name and will spit every time he thinks about it.

Lopez Obrador is the president of Mexico and has made quite a name for himself across the Corn Belt. A bad name. And his advisors are probably urging him to vacation somewhere other than the American Midwest this summer.

The largest importers of US agricultural products Largest Importers of U.S. Agricultural Products Consumer oriented goods account for the largest share of exports East Asia is the biggest importer of US agricultural products 15. Thailand 14. Egypt 13. Hong Kong 12. United Kingdom 11. Colombia 10. Indonesia 9. Philippines 8. Taiwan 7. Netherlands 6. Vietnam 5. South Korea 4. Japan 3. Mexico 2. Canada 1. China

Lopez Obrador several years ago signed the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that replaced NAFTA, then proceeded to break it, specifically as it pertains to corn, U.S. corn, imported into Mexico. Lopez Obrador in late 2020 decreed that U.S. corn, with any biotechnical improvements, would not be welcome after the first of 2024.

Such corn is recognized globally as safe for human consumption, safe for livestock feed, safe for any inclusion in processed foods or feeds. Lopez Obrador says he doesn’t care about that, and it is not welcome in Mexico.

This is a big deal to hundreds of thousands of corn growers across the United States, because Mexico is their biggest customer and buys 650 million bushels per year. An economic analysis indicated that it would have a $3.56 billion impact on the corn industry the first year, and over $13 billion in losses over 10 years.

USDA officials have been to Mexico to negotiate without any success. The only change that Lopez Obrador is willing to make is for Mexican livestock to consumer genetically modified corn, and by the way, the import ban with regard to imported corn for human consumption is immediate, not 11 months away.

Members of Congress are urging the secretary of agriculture and U.S. trade ambassador to file a trade complaint within the USMCA framework, and begin the multi-year process for it to play out. This is coming at a time when commodity analysts are forecasting very little profitability in corn production this year.

Jason Hafemeister, deputy under secretary for trade at USDA, touched on that issue, among others. He said, “We’re worried about Mexico. They are big importers of corn, their livestock industry depends on corn. This helps feed Mexicans. This helps spread the dollar in a Mexican pocket. We’re not interested in seeing the cost of living go up in Mexico.”

When the U.S. corn growers loses one third of their exports, that will certainly impact the price of corn, and responsive action will have to be quickly taken by the government. A multi-year trade action will not be rapid enough for any corn grower organizations to keep their members happy.

