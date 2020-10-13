STU ELLIS: Moving the needle toward soil and water conservation, reducing carbon footprint

Something is in the wind, and it is hard to identify exactly what is happening. But the outcome seems to be beneficial, and it is getting more and more attention of the farming community.
Earlier this month several public announcements were made of separate programs designed to get farmers attention and move their needle more toward soil and water conservation. And this past week, more announcements of the same ilk were made.
One of those will involve two dozen states and wants a dozen Illinois farmers involved. Payments for carbon and water quality will be in the future, but roots are growing for a program that would compensate farmers for their conservation efforts.
The Ecosystem Services Market Consortium is a national program involved with the Precision Conservation Management program of the Illinois Corn Growers. Partners include Archer Daniels Midland Co. and GROWMARK. The program will stack and sell the carbon and water quality credits to meet corporate reporting requirements and improve agricultural resilience.
ICGA says, “Farmers want and need markets to be transparent, efficient and have integrity. Having this community of involvement with ESMC and ESMC’s wide membership is what will make this successful.
“We realized that farmers have unmet needs when it comes to scaling conservation practices. Having a better understanding of the financial risks and benefits for adopting conservation practices, coupled with specialized technical support for scaling practices is key. The collaborative work we are doing with ESMC can help meet those needs for farmers,” says Illinois Corn Growers.
Support Local Journalism
Similarly, farmers in Illinois, along with others in Iowa and Ohio, will benefit from a new partnership between the Soil and Water Outcomes Fund and USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. The Ag Technology and Environmental Stewardship Foundation (AgTech), a subsidiary of the Iowa Soybean Association, and other partners including the ISA checkoff program, are recipients of a $7.3 million Regional Conservation Partnership Program Alternative Funding Arrangement (RCPP-AFA) award.
The Soil and Water Outcomes Fund uses investment capital to compensate farmers for positive environmental outcomes. Over the next two years, participating farmers will be compensated for nitrogen and phosphorus reduction and carbon sequestration outcomes from practices such as cover crops and no-till.
And also, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) announced that an Illinois project is among 14 nationwide selected to share $25 million in grants to deploy a data-intensive crop management system based around on-farm precision experiments.
Farmers will use these tools to conduct site-specific, data-based evaluation of the yield costs of reducing nitrogen losses, enabling data-informed input management decisions.
“On-Farm Trials help producers improve the health of their operations while at the same time helping NRCS build data to show the benefit of innovative conservation systems and practices applied on the land,” said acting NRCS chief Kevin Norton.
Major corporations are climbing on board to provide funding to conservation programs, seemingly to take advantage of farmers’ ability to put carbon in the soil and offset their carbon footprints.
Such efforts could eventually replace federal farm programs that have become costly, and likely unsustainable.
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
Central Progress Avenue 8.30.17.jpg
Farm Progress Show 8.30.17.jpg
SECONDARY/INSIDE
111417-blm-loc-2brandt
FARM PROGRESS 7
Perdue_Sonny 4 8.30.17.jpg
Ring_Larry 1 08.31.17.jpg
Corbin_Easton 5 08.31.17.jpg
DuPont Pioneer tent 8.30.17.jpg
Farm Progress
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.