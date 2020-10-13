STU ELLIS: Moving the needle toward soil and water conservation, reducing carbon footprint

Something is in the wind, and it is hard to identify exactly what is happening. But the outcome seems to be beneficial, and it is getting more and more attention of the farming community.

Earlier this month several public announcements were made of separate programs designed to get farmers attention and move their needle more toward soil and water conservation. And this past week, more announcements of the same ilk were made.

One of those will involve two dozen states and wants a dozen Illinois farmers involved. Payments for carbon and water quality will be in the future, but roots are growing for a program that would compensate farmers for their conservation efforts.

The Ecosystem Services Market Consortium is a national program involved with the Precision Conservation Management program of the Illinois Corn Growers. Partners include Archer Daniels Midland Co. and GROWMARK. The program will stack and sell the carbon and water quality credits to meet corporate reporting requirements and improve agricultural resilience.

ICGA says, “Farmers want and need markets to be transparent, efficient and have integrity. Having this community of involvement with ESMC and ESMC’s wide membership is what will make this successful.