STU ELLIS: Mr. President, we need to talk

Congress is going to have some tough choices to make.

That is what representatives and senators wanted to do and why they ran for election. But some of their future decisions may be more weighty and impactful on constituents than most.

And after all the spending that Congress and the administration is doing, the bill will have to be paid at some time.

Agriculture does not want to have to shoulder more than its share of that bill, but current tax proposals certainly point to a scenario that may not be foreseen by a lot of politicians. Many of those relate to the proposals of the administration and a few senators about estate taxes and capital gains. And those are getting an angry airing in rural America.

Family farms that make up nearly 98% of agricultural operations could become the next endangered species, depending on how the expected tax laws are written. They are too complex to detail here, but the proposals for increased taxation would substantially reduce exemptions on estate taxes and change capital gains taxes to benefit the government to the detriment of the next generation on the farm.

A recent University of Illinois economic student indicated 50-75% of Illinois farms would be affected by the proposed changes. That is not just paying an extra $1,000 in taxes when grandpa dies and leaves the farm to the next generation. It is expected to require farmland to be liquidated to pay the tax on passing down to that next generation.

When the tax collector is satisfied, there is insufficient amount of land left to farm, and the operation is no longer a family farm. The concern is widespread. In their monthly survey of farmer attitudes about issues, Purdue University ag economists asked 400 farmers around the Corn Belt about their outlook for the future. The result was a severe downturn in their index.

The Purdue economists reported, “Of the total number of respondents, 78% said they are very concerned that the changes in tax policy being considered will make passing their farm on to the next generation more difficult. Also, 83% of producers expect capital gains tax rates to rise over the next 5 years, and 71% are very concerned about the potential loss of the step-up in costs basis for inherited estates.”

One of the unintended consequences of the tax proposals was pointed out by First-Mid Farm Manager David Klein of Bloomington. He says they “could force farmland to be sold to pay inheritance taxes, thus increasing farmland supply to the market. It is possible that certain areas could have an oversupply of land on the market, potentially driving farmland prices lower in those pockets, as a result of tax policy change.”

Interestingly, the National Corn Grower Association leaders held a Zoom video conference with Chairman David Scott, D-Georgia, of the House Agriculture Committee. Scott was so taken by the message he heard about the threats to American farms, one of the first things he did was write a letter to the White House, saying, "Mr. President, we need to talk about the negative impact of your tax proposals.”

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.

