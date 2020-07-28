STU ELLIS: Mysterious seed packages from China sprout questions, concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People across the nation are getting some strange mail.

They are opening their mailboxes to find small packets labeled as jewelry, but instead contain seeds. And the packets don’t come from Amazon, or Ebay or Wayfair, but from China. At least that is the assumption since there are Chinese characters printed on the packets.

Have you received one? If so, stop, and do not consider opening it. Do not consider eating the seeds, or planting them, or feeding them to your neighborhood birds. There is no telling what demons might arise from the ground should you decide to plant them to find out what might grow.

Remember the fable about Jack and the beanstalk? You might not be able to climb up into another world, but the nether world may come out of your garden or flowerbed and become a portal to Hades.

The reports of these unidentified seed packets began last week, and those reports were scattered across the nation with no commonality among the people who received them. It is unknown how someone in China was able to get names and addresses of U.S. residents, but that is the least of the concerns.