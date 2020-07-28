STU ELLIS: Mysterious seed packages from China sprout questions, concerns

People across the nation are getting some strange mail.
They are opening their mailboxes to find small packets labeled as jewelry, but instead contain seeds. And the packets don’t come from Amazon, or Ebay or Wayfair, but from China. At least that is the assumption since there are Chinese characters printed on the packets.
Have you received one? If so, stop, and do not consider opening it. Do not consider eating the seeds, or planting them, or feeding them to your neighborhood birds. There is no telling what demons might arise from the ground should you decide to plant them to find out what might grow.
Remember the fable about Jack and the beanstalk? You might not be able to climb up into another world, but the nether world may come out of your garden or flowerbed and become a portal to Hades.
The reports of these unidentified seed packets began last week, and those reports were scattered across the nation with no commonality among the people who received them. It is unknown how someone in China was able to get names and addresses of U.S. residents, but that is the least of the concerns.
Some recipients were curious enough to reach out to their state departments of agriculture and ask, which was a great decision. At that point, word began to spread, government officials were alerted and compared notes, and eventually the U.S. Department of Agriculture finally got into the act and issued the official word of caution.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service issued its first statement:
“USDA urges anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds to immediately contact their State plant regulatory official or APHIS State plant health director. Please hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until someone from your State department of agriculture or APHIS contacts you with further instructions. Do not plant seeds from unknown origins.
At this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a “brushing scam” where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales. USDA is currently collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment.
USDA is committed to preventing the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protecting U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds. Visit the APHIS’ website to learn more about USDA’s efforts to stop agricultural smuggling and promote trade compliance.”
On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Agriculture said anyone who receives unordered seeds should email them at agr.seeds@illinois.gov.
"Do not open the package, plant the seeds, or throw them out. Please keep all seeds unopened and with their original packaging and labels, including mailing labels, until further instruction is provided," the agency said in a statement.
State agriculture officials have advised against throwing the seeds in the trash because they could still grow in a landfill environment and spread to neighboring land like weeds.
Follow the advice of APHIS and give your “jewelry” to the proper officials.
12 photos from the Decatur area in the 1940s-1960s
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.