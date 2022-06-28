STU ELLIS: No handshakes here between farmers, investors

For the typical farmer, grain markets range from exhilarating to aggravating. There may be five minutes in between. Or five months. Or maybe more than a year, which has been the recent case.

Of the two major players in the market, one looks at the markets as a way to feed the family. The other player looks at it as a way to build wealth, and create a comfortable retirement.

They don’t see eye to eye, and while the farmer might despise the investor, the investor could care less what the farmer thinks. There are a lot of miles between Rural Route 4 and Fort Myers. And they rarely meet.

Currently, the farmer may see the end of a long ride to corn and soybean price levels that were never imagined a year ago, and certainly never by the prior generation which managed the farm and thought $3 corn and $5 beans were reasons for high fives.

The lack of understanding between the farmer and the speculative investor is based on their use of the grain market. Farmers may have visited the elevator three or four times, selling grain when cash was needed, beginning when the 2021 crop reached $5. And maybe sold more at $5.50 and emptied their bins when it reached $6, not wanting to wait until it returned to $4.

Investors bought contracts as the market climbed, selling them to pocket the money, buying more as the market climbed, and continued buying and selling until it reached over $8. Few famers sold few bushels at that level, while the investor was fueling the market with speculative trades. Sure, corn prices pushed toward record levels, but most farmers were sold out of corn a long time before prices peaked.

After December 2022 corn prices topped at $7.50 on June 17, they have lost about $1 per bushel in the past five trading days.

For the folks on Rural Route 4 whose corn looks like a Dole plantation on Maui, there does not seem to be any reason for corn prices to falter. For the investors, know the market needs to retreat followed by another run up to provide money-making opportunities. Such a precipitous decline is just another way to speculate on the way down.

Farmers have always been followers of fundamentals in the market. Acres planted. Crop conditions. Chinese purchases. Brazilian weather. Ethanol policy. Cattle on feed, and the 1,700 other factors that will drive the market up or down.

Investors could care less about keeping up with those, just too many that could turn on a dime and cause the market to lose a dollar. The speculative investors just watch the market action, buying and selling and adding a few cents or a few dollars to their bank account. Right now, they see the market going down, they have quit buying contracts and are now cashing out.

Sell a corn contract today at $6.50, buy it back tomorrow at $6, and pocket the 50 cents. They don’t worry about how much corn will be harvested. Let farmers worry about the fundamentals.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.

