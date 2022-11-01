STU ELLIS: Non-GMO corn? Good luck with that

Probably over 99% of farmers in Central Illinois grow corn that has some bio-tech genetic changes. That technically makes it a GMO, genetically modified organism.

The other 1% of the corn in the territory is going to be organic, a non-GMO by definition, and destined for a specialty market where it receives a high price and products made from it are also priced at a premium.

Those particular farmers are paid several dollars more per bushel for organic corn, because production costs are higher, and yields may be lower, resulting in less revenue per acre.

Those GMO corn producers have the benefit of raising a crop that will survive stronger herbicide applications, but also a crop that can be fatally toxic to insects, such as corn rootworms and corn borers. Without such genetic protection, today’s cornfields might produce only a half to three-quarters of the crop they do.

But that crop in 99% of Central Illinois cornfields faces a serious threat because it has built-in biotechnology. And that threat comes from south of the border in policy that is being threatened by the president of Mexico. About 18 months ago President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a decree to end the importation and use of GMO corn by his country. Gulp.

Mexico imported 640 million bushels of corn from the United States in the marketing year that just ended in August. Likely all of it was genetically modified to resist insects or herbicides. It was fed, not only to Mexican livestock, but also processed into the same products that U.S. consumers purchase at a grocery store. Probably no difference, except the label was probably in Spanish.

Is this a big deal? Consider that 60% of Illinois corn is exported. If it is loaded on a barge, it likely travels somewhere overseas. If it is loaded on a freight train, there is a chance it may end up in Mexico. Subsequently, the Mexican anti-GMO decree will halt 640 million bushels of U.S. corn, some of it Illinois corn, which will gravitate toward a cheaper market.

A year ago, the Mexican agriculture director told U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack not to worry about the 2024 deadline that would end Mexico’s importation of GMO corn. Last week, his deputy director said the deadline was still in place, and Mexico would find other sources for 640 million bushels of corn, if the United States would not deliver corn that was non-GMO corn.

“Whoa!” says Tom Haag, the new president of the National Corn Growers Association. NCGA says something must be done, now! Currently, farmers are ordering seed corn that will be planted in the spring of 2023, harvested in the fall of 2023, and much of it marketed in the spring of 2024, after the threatened Mexican ban on GMO corn is in place.

Mexico says that’s all right, it will just buy non-GMO corn from individual farmers. Interested farmers will have to accept Pesos, arrange for freight cars traveling to Mexico, and negotiate international letters of credit with their bank.

Good luck with that.