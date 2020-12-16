STU ELLIS: Not such a 'ho-hum' report

Last Thursday the USDA released its December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), and most relegated it into the “disappointing” category because of one factor.
The USDA economists did not raise their soybean export estimates, which would have further lowered, the already low, projected carryout for soybeans next August at the end of the marketing year.
The market was focused on that one factor, and when the numbers were released, January soybean futures dropped 27 cents per bushel on the disappointment factor. After a couple humans sold their contracts, computers took over and sold many more, and the downslide was greased.
That was unfortunate because there was a dearth of other news in and around the report that was as, or more important, than the lack of a new USDA estimate on soybean export projections. See if you don’t agree with some of these, in no particular order of importance:
1. While many millions of bushels of soybeans have not yet been shipped to China, soybean export commitments are already at 88% of USDA’s projected export volume. USDA is traditionally reluctant to count unshipped export commitments. Traders anticipate the January report will have the big news they were hoping to see last week.
2. China has already placed orders to buy 4.6 million bushels of soybeans from the 2021 crop, to be delivered after Sept. 1. And an unknown buyer, to be identified later, has also bought a cargo load of 2.2 million bushels of U.S. beans to be raised next summer, the earliest that such purchases have been made.
3. Global corn buyers will be importing 7% more corn than last year, and USDA reported China is driving that forecast. The price of corn on China’s main exchange is about $10 per bushel, and corn users there prefer to import corn that will reach Chinese ports at half that price. With Brazil low on exportable supplies of corn, the U.S. is the only place for abundant supplies.
4. Chinese consumers consider pork to be a staple of their diet, but China is still rebuilding its swine herd after it was decimated by African swine fever. Before those hogs can be processed, they have to be fed, and Chinese swine feeding policy now calls for corn and soybean meal, instead of table scraps in an effort to prevent another outbreak of ASF.
5. In addition to corn, USDA also projected China would be importing record amounts of sorghum and barley, to add to it stocks of corn for livestock feed.
6. While USDA kept Brazilian soybean production and projected exports steady from prior months, those numbers could have been raised, but were not. With La Nina weather hammering many areas of crop production in South America, 2021 production next year will be down from recent years. Fewer soybeans in Brazil mean more exports for the U.S., as does lower soybean production in Argentina.
Subsequently, the demand for U.S. commodities is much brighter than the “dismal” news that came out of the USDA’s WASDE report.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
