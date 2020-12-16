STU ELLIS: Not such a 'ho-hum' report

Last Thursday the USDA released its December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), and most relegated it into the “disappointing” category because of one factor.

The USDA economists did not raise their soybean export estimates, which would have further lowered, the already low, projected carryout for soybeans next August at the end of the marketing year.

The market was focused on that one factor, and when the numbers were released, January soybean futures dropped 27 cents per bushel on the disappointment factor. After a couple humans sold their contracts, computers took over and sold many more, and the downslide was greased.

That was unfortunate because there was a dearth of other news in and around the report that was as, or more important, than the lack of a new USDA estimate on soybean export projections. See if you don’t agree with some of these, in no particular order of importance:

1. While many millions of bushels of soybeans have not yet been shipped to China, soybean export commitments are already at 88% of USDA’s projected export volume. USDA is traditionally reluctant to count unshipped export commitments. Traders anticipate the January report will have the big news they were hoping to see last week.

