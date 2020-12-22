STU ELLIS: Oh, the irony of it! Agriculture and Gina McCarthy might agree on something

The next four years could be a barn burner. Bigger than the Final Four. Bigger than the Super Bowl or the World Series. Even bigger than the latest election that was billed as the most important in everyone’s lifetime.
And that is all because the next four years will have Gina McCarthy as one of the players. Don’t remember her? How could one forget McCarthy as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and the point person who pushed “Waters of the US,” more commonly known as WOTUS into the face of agriculture. Her EPA considered farmers to be environmental villains.
Farmers who were involved at any level with farm policy and had to utter the name of Gina McCarthy would find themselves having to spit, if they could not quickly wash out their mouth.
But as American essayist Charles Dudley Warner said, “Politics makes strange bedfellows.” And if there were not enough irony already, buckle your seatbelt, McCarthy and many farm groups are lining up on the same side of the table. It will be a momentous occasion when she shakes hands, or does elbow bumps, with some of the farm leaders who hoped they would never see her again.
But how will this occur without the need for a constable of the peace to be in the room?
It is all happening because President-elect Biden has indicated he wants Gina McCarthy to be his White House advisor on the climate. If you remember, former Sen. John Kerry was named to be a climate ambassador as the United States tries to return to the global Paris Climate Agreement. So, Kerry will look after international issues, and McCarthy will handle domestic climate issues.
Over the past several years, some agricultural organizations and leaders have slowly changed their colors from questioning climate change to being concerned about some of the impacts of climate change. Those include some increasingly serious weather issues that have extended from hampering crop production to physical destruction of agricultural infrastructure.
And that is where there is room for farm leaders and McCarthy to have peaceful conversation. As the White House Climate advisor, she will be concerned about many environmental issues that would negatively impact the climate, and be in a position to suggest positive solutions to those negative forces. (Spell that e-t-h-a-n-o-l.)
Undoubtedly, she will be able to recommend the Biden administration look kindly on a low carbon fuel, which corn farmers and the ethanol industry are intensely promoting. But those farm leaders will be happy to cultivate a relationship with someone who can advocate programs that will compensate farmers for burying carbon into the soil and crediting agriculture as a “friend” of the environment, not the “foe” that resulted from their battle over WOTUS.
All of this is happening because McCarthy is in a position to understand the challenges farmers face, and address the causes of climatic changes that impact agriculture, which is a recipient of climatic changes, and has concerns about those becoming more serious.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.