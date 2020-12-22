STU ELLIS: Oh, the irony of it! Agriculture and Gina McCarthy might agree on something

But how will this occur without the need for a constable of the peace to be in the room?

It is all happening because President-elect Biden has indicated he wants Gina McCarthy to be his White House advisor on the climate. If you remember, former Sen. John Kerry was named to be a climate ambassador as the United States tries to return to the global Paris Climate Agreement. So, Kerry will look after international issues, and McCarthy will handle domestic climate issues.

Over the past several years, some agricultural organizations and leaders have slowly changed their colors from questioning climate change to being concerned about some of the impacts of climate change. Those include some increasingly serious weather issues that have extended from hampering crop production to physical destruction of agricultural infrastructure.

And that is where there is room for farm leaders and McCarthy to have peaceful conversation. As the White House Climate advisor, she will be concerned about many environmental issues that would negatively impact the climate, and be in a position to suggest positive solutions to those negative forces. (Spell that e-t-h-a-n-o-l.)