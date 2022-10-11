STU ELLIS: Old Man River not rolling along

With apologies to Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein, Old Man River is no longer rolling along.

You may be a long way from the Mississippi River, but it is only a short distance from Central Illinois farmers. And some of them who quickly realize the precariousness of the situation are becoming frantic. Soon, all will be.

Their grain will be on a barge stuck in the mud, somewhere between St. Louis and New Orleans.

A quick glimpse at a U.S. Geological Survey map, or consultation with a neighborhood fifth grader, will remind one that about two-thirds of North America is drained by the Mississippi River. All the runoff into the Upper Mississippi, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, and Arkansas rivers flows into the Lower Mississippi. It floats untold numbers of grain barges headed downstream and launches ocean freighters full of grain to global ports.

That massive watershed is dry. The soil is dry. Drought has cut crop yields, burned up range land, and has spread from the western United States to the Midwest over the past two years. Now, it is drying up the rivers needed to transport grain to the world and deliver a variety of products you never thought you could live without.

Going into the past weekend, the Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard reported nearly 3,000 barges tied up along riverbanks because the channel was no longer wide enough nor deep enough for passage without getting stuck. That number will increase every day until …

… until it rains. Rain has become something of a novelty. Over half of the country has a drought-designated number and label that indicates severity of the drought. Within the watershed of the Upper Mississippi, Minneapolis had its driest September ever. Dubuque, Iowa, registered its third driest September, and Peoria and Paducah report the sixth driest September. Kansas City was at nine and Ann Arbor, Michigan, at No. 10.

USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub at Ames, Iowa, says it will be difficult for the winter wheat crop to get established this fall. Field fires are a significant hazard. Dry soils will have issues absorbing fall nitrogen applications.

While an October devoid of rain is a welcome opportunity for a quick harvest that every farmer would appreciate, most would want to shut the machine shed door just in time for a daily inch of rain throughout November and much of December. That would recharge soil moisture that is severely depleted and begin to refloat the barges on the Mississippi.

Restoring river transportation is more important than most people realize. Currently, U.S. grain exports have been stalled during harvest because of low river flows. The additional costs of lost time in getting grain to New Orleans grain terminals is rapidly reducing Midwestern grain bids.

While farmers are watching their income decline daily because of the river, non-farmers who depend on northbound commodities will realize it later. As prices for road salt, swimming pool chlorine, and lawn fertilizer double, remember the river delivers those things.

Old Man River is running out of water to roll along.