STU ELLIS: OOPS! I did not realize that!

A myriad of carbon sequestration programs has germinated to entice farmers to change their cropping practices in an effort to let corporate America increase its carbon-powered energy demand.

If individual farmers run the numbers and find the proposed $5-$20 per acre payments will cover their cost, that’s all well and good.

Subsequent contracts for that service may be lengthy and complex and should be reviewed by an attorney who should ask the question, what would happen if that cropping practice would have to be changed, or if a new operator began farming the land in a different method. The contracts likely have some severe penalties, but if a farmer were to begin no-tilling or cover-cropping, would they ever quit?

You ‘betcha that happens, and Iowa State University ag economists have the numbers to prove it does across the heart of the Corn Belt. Their analysis of Ag Census data from 2012 and 2017 indicated farmers in Iowa, Illinois and Indiana not only increased their no-tilling and cover-cropping in some counties but decreased their no-tilling and cover cropping in other counties.

No-tilling has been around for more than 30 years, and some farmers reading this may remember a very early, and well-attended, no-till conference at the Decatur Civic Center organized by Extension Advisor Stu Hawbaker. You may have been there in the early 1990s.

Recommended for you…

The 2017 Ag Census reported nearly 20 million acres in the 3-I states were under no-till, representing 31 percent of cropland. But there is high variability from one region to another. (Soils and topography are drivers of that decision.) Between 2012 and 2017 the region increased its no-till acreage by 9 percent. Of the 291 counties, 175 reported increased acreage, but 96 went backward.

In Central Illinois, farmers in Macon, Piatt and Christian reported 5-15 percent increased acres, with 15-25 percent increases in other counties adjacent to Macon. However, farmers in Macon, Christian and Sangamon reported up to 3 percent reductions in no-till acres, while farmers in other counties adjacent to Macon reported no reductions.

Cover crops are a newer technology for sequestering carbon, with lesser adoption rates for a number of different reasons. Only 2.6 million acres in the 3-I states were reported to have cover crops in the 2017 Ag Census, about 4 percent of the cropland.

While farmers in Macon, and most adjacent counties, except Dewitt, Sangamon and Christian reported 1-3 percent of cropland having a cover crop. Farmers in the trio had less than 1 percent of acreage with a cover crop.

Interestingly, farmers in Macon County reported a 2-4 percent decline in rates of adoption, while Logan, Piatt and Shelby counties reported a 1-2 percent decline, and Dewitt, Moultrie, Christian and Sangamon reported a less than 1 percent decline in cover crop acreage.

The data reflecting dis-adoption of cover crop and no-tillage cropping systems may reflect typical changes of an individual farmer’s attitude or change of operator, to no real surprise.

But if those farms eventually become carbon sequestration cooperators with Kellogg’s, Amazon, Microsoft or others, severe penalties could occur for the farm operators.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0