STU ELLIS: Pick your own superlative

Corn and soybean futures prices are climbing on a rip and a tear. At some point they stop, burp, and take the nearest elevator to the basement. Or not.
Do not scan this column looking for any key indicator of what price level is on the top floor. Trading futures carries significant financial risk and you are solely responsible for any risk that is undertaken.
For those unaware of what farmers are watching intently, the month of April added $1.10 to the price of corn and $1.37 to the price of soybeans. Prices have reached into the rare air last seen in 2013 when the 2012 drought diminished yields and the market had to ration available stocks to the highest bidders before returning to more normal levels once that task had been completed.
It will, no, may be that same way this time except it will, no, could take longer because there are more factors involved than just a short crop in 2012. There is a shorter than expected corn crop developing in drought-ridden southern Brazil, but there is also a demand-driven U.S. market thanks to China. The combination of factors could be a once in a lifetime marketing lesson for most farmers since both market drivers usually do not occur at the same time.
On top of the short Brazilian corn crop and China’s voracious hunger for U.S. corn, has been the spring weather. A record number of farmers were prepared to plant soybeans before corn this year, wanting to get into fields in mid-March before planting corn in April. Mother Nature would have none of that nonsense. Some beans were planted before the snow and before the frost, and most are doing well according to early reports.
However, corn is not as hardy, and the cold temperatures delayed corn planting for several weeks, increasing the nervousness of the market. Last week, Illinois planters were running at all hours of the day and night to reach the 54% mark for corn planting, up from 23% the prior week. Soybean planting rocketed from 18% to 41% in the past week, well past the typical average for this time of year. And that reflects farmer willingness to plant beans ahead of corn.
One might have thought such progress might have slowed down the futures market, but that was not the case. After all, Reuters commodity analyst Karen Braun says the market is making history. She points to the widening values for May and July futures, known as the spread, and typically predictable. But that is not the case this year. April ended with a 67 cents per bushel spread between the two, which usually would be about a nickel. “Beyond unprecedented,” she wrote.
In a time of the year when grain prices rise, called the “tractor seat bump,” farmers usually have a marketing opportunity to get an extra quarter out of the corn and bean markets. This year, many farmers are already sold out, wishing they had more to sell.
But unlike many years, the new crop is offering “beyond unprecedented” prices that will bolster farm income for good risk managers.
Photos: Staley corn processing
Staley conveyor 1957
Staley conveyor 1957
Staley conveyor
Staley conveyor 1957
Staley conveyors 1957
Staley corn bran 1985
Staley corn bran 1985
Staley corn bran 1985
Staley corn caravan 1971
Staley corn caravan 1971
Staley corn caravan
Staley corn mill 1985.jpg
Staley corn mill
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.