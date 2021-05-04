STU ELLIS: Pick your own superlative

Corn and soybean futures prices are climbing on a rip and a tear. At some point they stop, burp, and take the nearest elevator to the basement. Or not.

Do not scan this column looking for any key indicator of what price level is on the top floor. Trading futures carries significant financial risk and you are solely responsible for any risk that is undertaken.

For those unaware of what farmers are watching intently, the month of April added $1.10 to the price of corn and $1.37 to the price of soybeans. Prices have reached into the rare air last seen in 2013 when the 2012 drought diminished yields and the market had to ration available stocks to the highest bidders before returning to more normal levels once that task had been completed.

It will, no, may be that same way this time except it will, no, could take longer because there are more factors involved than just a short crop in 2012. There is a shorter than expected corn crop developing in drought-ridden southern Brazil, but there is also a demand-driven U.S. market thanks to China. The combination of factors could be a once in a lifetime marketing lesson for most farmers since both market drivers usually do not occur at the same time.

