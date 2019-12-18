STU ELLIS: Potholes on the road to profitability

When the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp production, the flood gates were opened.

Tens of thousands of farmers, big and small, put pencil to paper and tried to calculate production costs and potential profitability. They were tired of raising corn and soybeans and not making enough money to feed their family.

Hemp was viewed as a savior crop. They could raise it, sell it as CBD oil for $65 an ounce, and retire to the Caribbean by Christmas. Don’t look now, but Christmas is here and those farmers are still trying to solve the hemp puzzle. Most did not even get the crop in the ground in time for it to grow, thanks to the irritable weather this year.

Those that did get it planted are trying to get it processed. They learned that only female plants produce the flowers that are needed to produce cannabidiol, and they are mad that someone sold them male seed for $1 each.

Some would-be hemp growers have found that summertime heat was a negative environmental factor that changes the chemistry of the hemp plant, raising the THC content above legal limits. Subsequently, they saw their crop destroyed in the field when it was spot checked by regulators. No profit there to finance the retirement plans.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}