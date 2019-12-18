STU ELLIS: Potholes on the road to profitability

When the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp production, the flood gates were opened.
Tens of thousands of farmers, big and small, put pencil to paper and tried to calculate production costs and potential profitability. They were tired of raising corn and soybeans and not making enough money to feed their family.
Hemp was viewed as a savior crop. They could raise it, sell it as CBD oil for $65 an ounce, and retire to the Caribbean by Christmas. Don’t look now, but Christmas is here and those farmers are still trying to solve the hemp puzzle. Most did not even get the crop in the ground in time for it to grow, thanks to the irritable weather this year.
Those that did get it planted are trying to get it processed. They learned that only female plants produce the flowers that are needed to produce cannabidiol, and they are mad that someone sold them male seed for $1 each.
Some would-be hemp growers have found that summertime heat was a negative environmental factor that changes the chemistry of the hemp plant, raising the THC content above legal limits. Subsequently, they saw their crop destroyed in the field when it was spot checked by regulators. No profit there to finance the retirement plans.
Other farmers wanting to get on the ground floor of hemp production also found every other farmer in the county wanting to do the same thing, and grew more hemp than one could believe. As a result, production exploded and hemp flowers that were selling for $40 per pound last year were only bringing $2 per pound, even if the CBD content was high grade.
That unexpected drop in the market price would not even cover production expense, including transplants, transplanting equipment, transplanting labor, and all the other checks that had to be written during the growing season.
Those were just a few of the bleak tales being shared Tuesday in Springfield when 700 farmers attended the first Hemp Summit held by the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Director John Sullivan was probably clairvoyant when he called it the “first annual hemp summit.”
Those attendees were on the edge of their seat as experienced growers shared their words of wisdom and words of warning.
One speaker who grew just a small patch under cover in Western Illinois encouraged potential growers to vet everyone with whom they are expecting to conduct business — seed salesmen, crop protection specialists, flower processors, prospective buyers. Vet everyone, because one would not believe how many shysters have come into the hemp market seeking to make a buck off farmers who are seeking to make a buck off hemp.
With a new industry, a new crop and new production practices, every farmer should realize that the only difference between hemp and help is one letter, and they are next to each other in the alphabet.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.