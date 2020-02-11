STU ELLIS: President's budget doesn't bode well for agriculture

The Trump administration has delivered its proposed budget for the 2021 Fiscal Year to Congress. Without any surprise, it was described as “dead on arrival.”

With the animosity between the Republican administration and the Democratically-controlled House of Representatives, there is no room for anything else. However, the administration is required to propose a budget, and the House is charged by the Constitution to originate appropriations.

So the politics will be electric, and the plug is in the socket.

One of the issues that farmers will be following is the U.S. Department of Agriculture budget proposal, roughly assembled by USDA leadership at 14th and Independence in Washington, then sent to the White House for the Office of Management and Budget to finalize, reflecting the wishes of top administration officials. And there is a lot of room for change between those two locations across the Quad in Washington.

When the proposed budget reached Capitol Hill, Chairman Collin Peterson of the House Agriculture Committee saw the 8.2% cut in spending, along with billions of dollars of more cuts in crop insurance, conservation, disaster assistance and food aid. His response was a bit pointed.