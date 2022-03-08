STU ELLIS: Putin, China, and wheat

Wheat was one of the first grains to be recognized by our early ancestors as a potential food ingredient.

Wheat grains and remnants of wheat plants have been found in archeological digs, along with stones used for making flour. That simple grain and its ability to create food over eons of time may become an important savior of the world as we have come to know it.

Currently, the Putinesque whims of leaving a legacy that would have been admired by the Russian czars have turned the world upside down. When he lined up his tanks on the Ukraine border, he planned to quickly overtake a weak country and get away with the world’s biggest case of grand larceny.

Few people would have foreseen the impact of his actions, which are now being felt by nearly every being on Earth. While civilians are dying in Ukraine, world order is collapsing. The economies of every nation have been impacted, well beyond the sanctions placed on Russians frustrated with their egomaniacal leader.

Middle Eastern nations are withdrawing their request for bids for needed wheat shipments, normally from Black Sea ports. Egyptian homes would normally be baking bread from wheat from either Russia or Ukraine, but that will not happen in the foreseeable future.

Chinese families have been depending on Ukrainian wheat to be able to make noodles, one of the staples of their social order. Interestingly, in early February, China placed large orders for Russian wheat for the first time in many years because it had been banned in China. It was typically contaminated with foreign material and full of smut fungus. Why would the change have been made in early February, away from Ukrainian wheat unless someone knew Ukrainian wheat would not be available?

But even now, with Russian wheat flowing to China, the global wheat market has exploded because 30% of the world’s wheat supply comes from Black Sea ports loading wheat aboard bulk freighters. Whether it is wheat from Kansas or the Caucasus, the price of wheat has more than doubled in recent weeks.

Last week, China’s wheat price topped 3,000 yuan per metric ton for the first time ever, which is equivalent to $12.91 per bushel, after the Ukrainian exports were halted. Consumer prices for wheat flour-based products have not been reported. But there is little doubt that Chinese consumers are not pleased with having to pay record prices for flour contaminated with Russian smut fungus.

As China’s economy has rapidly grown and the nation’s citizenry has become more middle-class oriented, it is going to expect quality food, and that includes noodles. If the populace becomes angered with the lack of affordable, quality food, that is when politicians are at risk of losing either their jobs or their heads, as history has documented.

It would be ironic, but not unexpected, if China’s President Xi Jinping called his friend Putin and said, “What in the name of my ancestors are you doing? I don’t want to lose my job because of your ego.”

And quickly the Russian tanks turn around and rumble back home.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0