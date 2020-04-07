STU ELLIS: Question of the day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For a short time last week, the main question in agriculture was whether farmers would really plant 96,990,000 acres of corn this spring.

The reason for the curiosity was the U.S. Department of Agriculture's survey of 2020 prospective plantings, which forecast 97 million acres of corn. It would have been the second largest corn acreage, compared to the 97.2 million record in 1937.

Back then corn was needed to feed hogs, known in the Depression as “mortgage lifters,” and for home furnace heating. There was a great demand, but today, that demand is waning. By odd circumstance, the USDA’s annual survey in early March came at a time when soybean prices were in an 80-cent freefall, but corn prices were more stable, with only a 20-cent freefall.

When the USDA prospective acreage was announced, the ratio of soybean to corn prices was 2.45, which means corn may have a slight profitability advantage of a dollar or two per acre. But nothing for farmers to write home about, or even call their seed supplier to switch their order from beans to corn.

Since March 31, when the USDA report was released, the ratio of November soybeans to December corn futures has moved upwards, to 2.46. That might add a few pennies to corn revenue per acre, but nothing more.