STU ELLIS: Rain, rain, don’t go away

The rain that began late Tuesday afternoon has two significant impacts.
First, it interrupted harvest that has been underway for one of the longest uninterrupted periods in the memories of many senior farmers. And secondly, it interrupted the drought.
Yes, Central Illinois is in a moderate drought category according to the folks who manage the Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, Nebraska. And in fact, that is more serious than just having some atypical dryness, a category long passed by in this area.
Imagine a map of Illinois with nearly the entire southeastern quarter of the state in a moderate drought category. It fills all or parts of two dozen counties south of a line from Lincoln to Danville on the north, and east of a line from Lincoln to Centralia. The drought and the great harvest weather are connected, and fortunately the drought began late in the growing season.
Yes, there were many soybean fields that had small soybeans because the lack of rain prevented desired podfill. As far as corn, the drought created a more rapid dry down of the grain, than a significant yield decline.
Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford says, “Although not as demanding as last year, the 2020 growing season weather presented its own set of challenges. The relatively short growing season was marked by persistent dryness — broken up by a handful of intense precipitation events — and an extraordinary derecho. Fortunately, the latter half of September and first half of October have been very dry statewide. This has helped harvest progress on or ahead of schedule, quite a contrast from last year.”
And looking at his weather maps for the current week, Ford said last weekend, “Perhaps a change to wetter weather ahead. The 7-day forecast is bullish for meaningful precipitation across Illinois, and the 6-10-day outlook is leaning toward wetter than normal conditions. Precipitation would be welcomed to replenish soil moisture, as we head into the latter half of fall with 2 to 5 inch, 60-day rainfall deficits in much of the state.”
Rainfall deficits are indeed the case. For the Decatur area, the deficit as of last weekend was 4.72 inches, with the deficit as high as 5.19 inches in the Pana area and 5.62 inches at Charleston. Officially, topsoil moisture statewide is more than 40% short and very short.
Fortunately, for the Corn Belt states, 45% of the territory has a drought tag of varying degree, from abnormal dryness over 30% of the area to extreme drought over 1% of the area centered in northwest Iowa and southwest Missouri. Nationally, the current drought “Isn’t just widespread. It’s intense. 39.3% of the U.S. is in a drought category. 14.1% of the nation is under extreme or exceptional drought, the most drought coverage in the U.S. since September 2013, and the most intense extreme or exceptional drought since April 2013,” says the Drought Monitor.
2020 will soon be over and agriculture hopes the new year will bring a replenishment of the soil moisture for 2021 crops.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
