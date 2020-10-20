STU ELLIS: Rain, rain, don’t go away

The rain that began late Tuesday afternoon has two significant impacts.

First, it interrupted harvest that has been underway for one of the longest uninterrupted periods in the memories of many senior farmers. And secondly, it interrupted the drought.

Yes, Central Illinois is in a moderate drought category according to the folks who manage the Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, Nebraska. And in fact, that is more serious than just having some atypical dryness, a category long passed by in this area.

Imagine a map of Illinois with nearly the entire southeastern quarter of the state in a moderate drought category. It fills all or parts of two dozen counties south of a line from Lincoln to Danville on the north, and east of a line from Lincoln to Centralia. The drought and the great harvest weather are connected, and fortunately the drought began late in the growing season.

Yes, there were many soybean fields that had small soybeans because the lack of rain prevented desired podfill. As far as corn, the drought created a more rapid dry down of the grain, than a significant yield decline.

