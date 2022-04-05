STU ELLIS: Should we plant the CRP?

In the midst of the war between Russia and the Ukraine, a related war, of much lesser violence, has erupted within U.S. agriculture, closely related to the conflict in Eastern Europe. And it’s a battle over an issue that usually gives warm feelings, not ones that raise voices and blood pressures.

The issue is rooted in the fact that the Black Sea region where Russian troops are destroying everything in sight is a “breadbasket” for the Middle East. Soils, as good as any in the Corn Belt, produce yields of corn, wheat, and other grains equal to those across the Midwestern United States. In fact, 30% of global imports of wheat originate in that area of Russia and Ukraine.

Much of it goes to Europe, but most feed the myriads of hungry people in North Africa and the Middle East. And because of their poor nutrition and now reduced potential for food and feed grains, the United Nations is expressing concerns for their welfare.

With the expectation that 2022 agricultural production there would suffer, creative minds have been on overdrive to help bolster the expected shortfall in grain needed around the world. One of those is University of Illinois agricultural economist Scott Irwin who was an early advocate of planting U.S. farmland idled by the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP).

The CRP dates to 1985, when then-Agriculture Secretary John Block authorized a land set-aside program to deal with large corn stocks that were depressing prices. It worked then and 20-30 million acres of lesser quality farmland is enrolled in the CRP at any given time in exchange for a small USDA payment that covers taxes and maintenance costs.

But the Irwin plan has drawn strong supporters and strong detractors.

In an era of concern about the climate and need to retain carbon in the soil, the climate and environmental lobby has created a resounding “NO!” Tilling land that has not been plowed and planted for years would be sacrilegious. They contend the efforts of agriculture to conserve soil and retain carbon for years would return to a baseline of zero.

Those who want to see increased grain production, such as the member elevators and grain companies in the National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA), have lobbied in favor of the Irwin plan. They are getting support from agribusiness in all quarters, as well as the American Farm Bureau. However, it should be noted that Illinois Farm Bureau policy is opposed to such action, and some discussions are expected this week on that.

The decision of whether the CRP should be planted ultimately rests with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. In a letter last week to NGFA, Vilsack wrote, “Good farmland is too small as a percentage of the CRP, and there is plenty more land in the U.S. that could be brought into production, if grain supplies were cut short. I want to emphasize that USDA will continue to monitor the crisis in Ukraine and its global reverberations.”

In other words, the answer is “NO.”

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

