STU ELLIS: Something out of left field

One of the biggest surprises resulting from the Ukrainian conflict was the Biden Administration’s proposal for the commodity program element in the 2023 Farm Bill.

The $33 billion White House request for aid to Ukraine included proposals to raise marketing loan prices for wheat and soybeans, as well as to raise a subsidy level for crop insurance.

The concepts apparently are not USDA’s proposal for the Farm Bill debate, but a “patch” to change current agricultural economics, U.S. consumer prices, and the cost of global food aid programs.

The plan would only impact wheat and soybeans, with higher crop loan rates, and an encouragement to double crop soybeans next summer after the wheat crop is harvested. Eligible farmers could qualify for a $10 additional subsidy on their crop insurance premium based on that production practice.

It would be difficult to find any farmer to raise the flag on that plan.

Even though the current loan rate on wheat is $3.38 per bushel, and the proposal calls for a significant increase to $5.52 per bushel, the current price of wheat being traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange is $10.10 for July 2023 harvest delivery.

For soybeans, the current loan rate is $6.20 per bushel, the proposal calls for an increase to $8.68 per bushel, and currently the November 2023 harvest delivery price is $14.04.

With current grain prices in rare air, there are cobwebs forming where farmers apply for crop marketing loans at local Farm Service Agency offices. Granted the loan rates were established in 2018 when the current Farm Bill was approved by Congress, and current grain market dynamics were never on anyone’s radar.

But with those current grain market dynamics, would the USDA proposal encourage any additional acreage of wheat and soybeans, if that is the idea, or reduce the market price of wheat and soybeans to reduce consumer or food aid program cost?

The overall trend in U.S. planted crop acreage is steady to lower. Soybeans are projected by current USDA data to overtake corn acreage this year for only the third time ever. But with high prices for nearly all other crops, total planted acreage is not expected to increase even with current prices. Conservation programs, such as the Conservation reserve, Sodbuster, and Swampbuster have limited cropland expansion. And environmental and climate forces in Congress will not agree to tapping those programs for acreage.

Where will crop prices be in the foreseeable future? Economist Steve Nicholson of RaboResearch, the economic forecasting arm of global lender RaboBank, says, “The fundamentals were in place indicating the next few years could be a boom time for grain. And now, we’ve thrown fuel on the fire with world events,” he notes. Any economist predicting lower prices for grain in the foreseeable future is not talking very loudly, if at all.

If the White House proposal is designed lower prices of wheat and soybeans to benefit food aid programs, that is a non-starter to get the farm vote in 2024. There are alternatives that would have a lesser impact on Rural Route 4 farm family budgets.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.

