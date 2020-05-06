STU ELLIS: State FFA responds to COVID-19

It was probably an inevitability, but the final decision was announced Tuesday that the traditional Illinois FFA convention would not be held.
Instead of “see you next year,” the FFA organization and all of its board members, student leaders and faculty advisors have created a remarkable replacement in the form of a virtual convention.
Don’t “pshaw” the concept. Executive Director Mindy Bunselmeyer of the Illinois FFA says, “We have the opportunity for more people to see the convention in its virtual format. We have been having record attendance at convention the last few years. I anticipate by converting to virtual, we get all of our industry friends, all of our farm media friends behind us, more people will see the state convention than ever have before.”
While thousands of participants will not gather at the Bank of Springfield Center beginning the second week of June, they will be on their computers with the ability to participate. The convention consists of many different competitions, speeches of retiring state officers, and election of new officers. The latter two will still be held on their regular schedule.
Many of the competitive events, public speaking, parliamentary procedure, agriscience fair and others will be held later in the summer. Proficiency award winners will be announced during the convention, as will the candidates for star farmer and star agribusiness.
Honorary FFA degrees will also be announced, along with scholarship winners, and other honors. The election of the five state officers will be held as scheduled to ensure leadership in the coming year. An electronic voting process has been tested and deemed secure and workable for all of the voting delegates who will be on their computers at home.
Bunselmeyer, who has coordinated dozens of changes from in-person to digital, says what is really important “is that it has been a lesson for all of us, regardless of your connection with FFA and its process, and it is very important for us is to keep these events alive for our young people. It is very important for us to celebrate our young people."
She added while the convention is important, COVID-19 has emphasized the need and value of relationships with those around us.
“And so while this is important, we do have members whose families have lost their livelihood, and we have members with far greater struggles than whether or not we get to have a convention. So it is focusing on one another, and empowering and embracing one another, and that is the best lesson for all of us in this process.”
While there will not be handshakes, hugs, and physical renewal of friendships from years past, the FFA organization has risen to the challenge to take care of business in an efficient way despite the impact that the coronavirus has had on our society. It demonstrates the organization is alive and well, and has great leadership from adults and students alike.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
