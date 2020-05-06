STU ELLIS: State FFA responds to COVID-19

Honorary FFA degrees will also be announced, along with scholarship winners, and other honors. The election of the five state officers will be held as scheduled to ensure leadership in the coming year. An electronic voting process has been tested and deemed secure and workable for all of the voting delegates who will be on their computers at home.

Bunselmeyer, who has coordinated dozens of changes from in-person to digital, says what is really important “is that it has been a lesson for all of us, regardless of your connection with FFA and its process, and it is very important for us is to keep these events alive for our young people. It is very important for us to celebrate our young people."

She added while the convention is important, COVID-19 has emphasized the need and value of relationships with those around us.

“And so while this is important, we do have members whose families have lost their livelihood, and we have members with far greater struggles than whether or not we get to have a convention. So it is focusing on one another, and empowering and embracing one another, and that is the best lesson for all of us in this process.”