STU ELLIS: Step right up folks

The USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) reported on that volume just as the potential bridge failure was discovered and barge traffic under the bridge was halted. An unofficial count totaled more than 1,000 barges were waiting at Memphis for permission to pass under the bridge when the green flag was dropped.

According to the AMS, barges loaded with grain passed two important checkpoints prior to their arrival near Memphis. Some passed through the Olmsted Lock on the Ohio River at the southern tip of Illinois. The other passed through Lock 27 on the Mississippi River at Granite City.

Mike Steenhoek of the Soy Transportation Coalition reported 982,000 tons of grain and soybeans were southbound through those two locks, which were the last checkpoints before they would have reached Memphis.

Steenhoek said, “84% percent of that volume or 29 million bushels was corn and 13% or 4.2 million bushels of that was soybeans.” Based on typical barge loading weight, that represents 655 of the thousand barges poised at Memphis. And he added, “A disruption in the supply chain is very analogous to squeezing a balloon — pressure can be alleviated in one area, but it will be augmented in another (truck/rail)."