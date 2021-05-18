STU ELLIS: Step right up folks

Last week's news that a Memphis bridge inspector lost his job for not finding a structural separation on the Hernando De Soto bridge over the Mississippi River was unfortunate for him and his family.
But it was fortuitous that a follow-up inspection found the break in the steel beam before the structure plunged into the water.
While vehicular traffic between Memphis, Tennessee, and West Memphis, Arkansas has been halted, the Coast Guard has allowed barge traffic below the bridge to proceed. The importance of that can be seen in the reaction of commodity markets, which were nervous about a potential lengthy disruption.
For Corn Belt farmers, that could be equated to the woman whose $26 million lottery ticket was laundered inadvertently. By mid-week last week, cash corn prices at St. Louis had dropped more than $1 per bushel with the threat corn could not be shipped beyond Memphis to the Gulf where prices were approaching the $10 per bushel mark.
This is the height of the corn export season and millions of bushels are being removed from barges from Corn Belt river ports and transferred to ocean freighters bound for world ports. And the volume of corn speaks volumes about the importance of the river system to the marketability of US corn and soybeans.
The USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) reported on that volume just as the potential bridge failure was discovered and barge traffic under the bridge was halted. An unofficial count totaled more than 1,000 barges were waiting at Memphis for permission to pass under the bridge when the green flag was dropped.
According to the AMS, barges loaded with grain passed two important checkpoints prior to their arrival near Memphis. Some passed through the Olmsted Lock on the Ohio River at the southern tip of Illinois. The other passed through Lock 27 on the Mississippi River at Granite City.
Mike Steenhoek of the Soy Transportation Coalition reported 982,000 tons of grain and soybeans were southbound through those two locks, which were the last checkpoints before they would have reached Memphis.
Steenhoek said, “84% percent of that volume or 29 million bushels was corn and 13% or 4.2 million bushels of that was soybeans.” Based on typical barge loading weight, that represents 655 of the thousand barges poised at Memphis. And he added, “A disruption in the supply chain is very analogous to squeezing a balloon — pressure can be alleviated in one area, but it will be augmented in another (truck/rail)."
In fact, the economic development director at Helena, Arkansas, was inviting tow captains to enter his harbor, where grain from barges could be transferred to trucks to conclude its trip south to the Gulf grain terminals along the Mississippi. It was somewhat reminiscent of a cane-waving barker inviting people into a carnival sideshow.
Fortunately, a quick decision by the Coast Guard to re-open the river for barge traffic allowed commerce to resume, allowed grain traders to exhale, and allowed farmers to resume their planting plans for one of the most needed crops in many years.
After all, we’ll run short of beans this year, and maybe corn, a year from now.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.