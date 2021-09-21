STU ELLIS: Tax talks moving in right direction, but threat still remains

It has probably been many years since agriculture has collectively been as concerned about something in Congress as it has during the past several months.

There has been a groundswell of opposition from every corner of agriculture against the proposal by the White House and the Democratic majority in Congress to pay for the $3.5 trillion overhaul of infrastructure and social programs being considered.

To raise sufficient funds one of the planned methods of tax increase was to overhaul estate taxes in a number of ways that would generate significant revenue but would also impact farmland ownership every time a land owner would die. For years estate valuations have held steady and estate taxes have been minimal. Otherwise, large tracts of the family farm would have to be sold to raise enough money to pay the estate tax.

Members of Congress representing rural areas primarily are Republican, and quickly opposed the planned taxation on farm estates. But there are some Democratic members of the House who represent rural areas and also expressed their opposition to the taxation plans, threatening the entire legislative package enough for the leadership to begin to back off their plans for restructuring estate taxes.

While the Senate Democrats have not released their plans for financing all of the legislation, it remains to be seen what will happen in that chamber of Congress. But in the House, the Ways and Means Committee that makes taxation decisions has ratcheted downward the Democratic plans for raising farm estate taxes.

The biggest issue was the step-up in value from a deceased land owner to his or her heirs and tax the increased capital gains. That has gone by the wayside at this point in the House. But it may still find life in the Senate, so agriculture’s battle is not yet over.

The House will be raising the estate tax rate by reducing the amount that is exempted from $11.7 million this year back to $5 million. So there will be higher taxes to pay for some farm estates that exceed that exemption level.

One area where farms are at risk for paying higher taxes area around metropolitan areas where farmland if valued for development and not for crop production. Under the revised Democratic plan, the special use valuation at this point would have an allowable base value of $11.7 million, up from the current base of $750,000.

University of Illinois ag economists point to a higher proposal in the capital gains tax rate from 20 percent to 25 percent, but say while the proposed change is an increase in the rate, the 25 percent level is lower than the ordinary income tax rate that some farm operation would have to pay. The higher tax rates are rising from 37 percent to nearly 40 percent which was the top rate prior to being rolled back in 2017.

While farming operations will still pay significant taxes, the tax plans that would decimate most farming operations in the Corn Belt have been removed. They can breathe a sigh of relief, but not exhale too much, because the Senate’s tax plan is still under wraps.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

