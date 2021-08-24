STU ELLIS: That's a great idea

Roughly two out of every three acres of Illinois farmland is farmed by someone other than the owner.

That is more than any other state, and it has been that way for longer than most of the current owners and operators have been around. Just the way things are done in Illinois, one might say.

Nevertheless, it poses a bit more of a quandary for a large amount of farmland in Illinois than it would in other states, since rental agreements are a significant segment of the state’s farm economy. And farm operators cannot afford to “get under water” on rental payments. Care must be taken in what is negotiated with land owners.

This is the time of year when many of those rent negotiations are underway. Some started weeks ago. Some will start weeks from now, but usually agreements have to acknowledge the date of Oct. 31 which is the final date for notices if arrangements are changing for the 2022 growing season.

Throughout most of the past decade, farm profitability has been tight, and many years, commodity prices were insufficient to pay cash rents, much less have any left over to pay farm family expenses. In recent years, government funds from the Trump administration and Chinese grain imports have help “float the boat,” and cash rents could be paid.

Currently, many farm operators are flush with cash from high grain prices that began 13 months ago. Many are willing to pay higher cash rents to land owners. And many land owners are non hesitant to ask for higher cash rents. Today everything would seem to be hunkey dory. Tomorrow is another question.

University of Illinois ag economist and farm management specialist Gary Schnitkey has been frequently sounding the alarm that things could change. While grain prices are good today, that may not be the case when final cash rent payments are due at the end of next year. Commodity prices go up and commodity prices go down.

While supply-demand issues would seem to keep grain prices higher than in recent years, there could be black swans paddling past, such as pandemics, embargoes, or other unplanned events in one’s risk management plan.

This column for many years has touted the benefits of a variable cash rent. One that will vary from year to year, based on yields and commodity prices, instead of having a locked in cash value. Schnitkey is pushing hard for that also this year, offering simple formulas that reward land owners additional money, based on higher yields or higher prices.

But one thing that Schnitkey mentions, and it may overshadow the simplicity of any agreement, is that once a formula is deemed acceptable to both the farm operator and the land owner, it can carry from year to year, and cash rent does not have to be negotiated every year, with all of the hair-pulling, frustration, and potential financial failure that could accompany the annual rental agreements.

Many farmers will say, “That’s a great idea, why didn’t I think of that?

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

